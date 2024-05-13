Sports Minister hails Amusan over Jamaican Invitational victory

By Patrick Omorodion

Sports Development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh has hailed world record holder in the 100m hurdles, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan for posting the world’s leading time of 12.40s at the Jamaican Athletics Invitational Sunday.

While urging her to keep soaring in the sport, Senator Enoh stressed that her performance is a sign that Nigeria is set to break the jinx of a gold medal in tracks at the forthcoming Paris Olympics in France.

Writing on his Facebook wall, the minister said, “Take your flowers Tobi Amusan, you stormed to an emphatic win in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, clocking a time of 12.40s (0.9), a World Lead time!

You defeated World Champion Danielle Williams, who came 2nd in 12.46s, while Christina Clemons was 3rd in 12.54s.

Tobi, you keep making our country proud. Paris Olympics is around the corner, your performance gives us hope just like others, that Nigeria is set to break a jinx. Keep soaring, we are proud of you”.