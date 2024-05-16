Spiderman: Reactions as Portable releases new track following arrest

Street-pop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has released a new song following his recent arrest by the Lagos State Police Command for failing to settle a debt related to the purchase of a G-Wagon.

It was gathered that Portable had paid only N13 million after purchasing the vehicle, which was worth N27 million. He was said to have refused to pay the N14 million balance.

Recall that the Lagos State police command released the singer on bail, on Thursday, after spending a night in custody.

Portable, in an Instagram post on Thursday, released a snippet of a new song, Spider Man.

The song, produced by 2tuponthebeat, hints at the singer’s agility and ability to “fly” over obstacles, referencing how he evaded arrest by jumping over a gate.

Recall that Portable released the track ‘I’m Not A Prisoner’ following his arrest in 2023 after failing to honour several police invitations.

Nigerians react

Portable just dropped a new song. He used the voice over from his arrest video as the intro. I said it yesterday, this guy doesn’t disappoint. Spiderman 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/kkqvSL2CEV — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) May 16, 2024

Portable don drop new song called Spiderman. He even used the voice over from his arrest video as the intro. You can’t shame the shameless 😂😭 May 16, 2024

It’s a bad thing to owe, evade arrest and to be an “Onigbese”.But Portable knows how to flip the narrative in his favour.



He understands that attention is the currency of marketing.#portable#spiderman — Kehinde Ajose (@iamkenniajose) May 16, 2024