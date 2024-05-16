Home » Entertainment » Spiderman: Reactions as Portable releases new track following arrest
May 16, 2024

Spiderman: Reactions as Portable releases new track following arrest

Portable

Street-pop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has released a new song following his recent arrest by the Lagos State Police Command for failing to settle a debt related to the purchase of a G-Wagon.

It was gathered that Portable had paid only N13 million after purchasing the vehicle, which was worth N27 million. He was said to have refused to pay the N14 million balance.

Recall that the Lagos State police command released the singer on bail, on Thursday, after spending a night in custody.

Portable, in an Instagram post on Thursday, released a snippet of a new song, Spider Man.

The song, produced by 2tuponthebeat, hints at the singer’s agility and ability to “fly” over obstacles, referencing how he evaded arrest by jumping over a gate.

Recall that Portable released the track ‘I’m Not A Prisoner’ following his arrest in 2023 after failing to honour several police invitations.

