Some abducted students have been rescued – Kogi Govt

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Kogi State government has announced that some of the kidnapped students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology CUSTECH, in Osara, Adavi council area of the state has been rescued by security operatives in the state.

The stage government made this known in a statement on Sunday signed by the state commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo.

Fanwo who did not stated the actual numbers of the rescued students said a DSS officers and a vigikante were however shot at by the adbuctirs during a cross fire.

The statement read apart, ” This is to inform the general public that some of the students abducted by gun men

at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara have been rescued safely by local hunters and other security agents, hours after the Executive Governor of the State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo visited the institution to assure parents of his commitment to rescuing the students.

“The vigilante men and security agents engaged the kidnappers in a fierce shootout and the kidnappers succumbed to superior firepower and escaped with gun wounds, leaving the kidnapped students who also ran in different directions to avoid being caught up in the fire exchange.

“Many of the students kidnapped and even other people in captivity have been rescued and taken to medical facilities for proper attention, while many others were also rescued in the early hours of today.

“Security agents are currently combing the forests to ensure all the kidnapped students are found and brought home safely.

“In the sporadic gun battle to rescue our dear students, a local hunter and a DSS operative sustained injuries and they are currently receiving medical attention.

“We commend our local hunters and all the conventional security agents for their bravery and gallantry.

“Of special commendation is the DSS for acting on credible intelligence to coordinate a fearless confrontation on the outlaws. The security agencies have once again demonstrated why Kogi State will remain an uncomfortable place for bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“The success recorded so far is a clear testament of the readiness of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to ensure adequate and uncompromising security for the people of Kogi State.

“We urge residents to report anyone with gun wounds found in their communities to law enforcement agents”.

Gunmen had on Thursday night stormed the school and kidnalled some of the students who were reading for their exams expected to commence on Monday.

The state government had said 9 of the students were abducted.