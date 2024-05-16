Sokoto Assembly laments ‘arbitrary sale of petrol’ at N1000 per litre

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has adopted a matter of urgent public importance regarding the arbitrary sale of petrol at exorbitant prices by filling stations in the state

Alhaji Aminu Gidado (APC- Sokoto South II) raised the matter, expressing concern over the high prices despite improved nationwide supply.

He said that independent marketers in Sokoto sell the product at prices as high as between N1,000, and N1,200, while those in the neighbouring Kebbi state sell at lower rates.

Gidado urged the assembly to convene a round table meeting with the stakeholders in the petroleum industry to address the issue and alleviate the financial burden on the electorate caused by the high petrol prices

Meanwhile, the family of one late Abubakar Gwandu has dragged the Sokoto State Commissioner for Land and Housing, Alhaji Nasiru Dantsoho, and two others to the state House of Assembly, alleging a land fraud and forceful land grabbing in the state.

The petition, dated May 14, and signed by Nurudden Gwandu, was presented during the plenary sitting of the Assembly on Wednesday.

The family appealed to the assembly to investigate a piece of land allocated to their late father for the construction of a Mosque and Islamic school along Kano Road in 1994.

It stated, “The piece of land was allocated to our late father to construct a Mosque and Islamic school in 1994.

“He was able to construct a befitting Mosque, leaving the remaining part of the land for the construction of an Islamic school.

“However, in October 2022, we noticed strange construction activities on the land by one Murtala Dan’Iya and Numerical Empire and Investment Limited, who we believe have forcefully grabbed the land for personal use,” the family alleged.

According to the letter, the family reported the matter to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), resulting in a temporary halt to the construction.

“But upon investigation construction has since resumed and the letter of grant bearing our late father’s name was cancelled even though we have no notice of such.

“Moreover, we have not received any notice officially from the state government of revocation neither have they contacted any family member on the issue,” it said.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim, presiding over the sitting, referred the petition to the joint House Committee on Public Petition and that of Land and Housing for investigation.