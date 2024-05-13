SKC Ogbonnia acquires land to build African leadership library

SKC Ogbonnia

Former Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr SKC Ogbonnia has been offered a vast expanse of land to build a world-class African Leadership Library & Museum (ALLM) in Ugbo, Awgu local government area of Enugu State.

Located at Egu-Ewa, Ugbo, the Community’s Igwe-in-Council led by Chief Nathan Okafor, including the Spokesman of the apex Nigerian socio-cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, eager youths, students, scholars, business professionals, and traditional leaders were in attendance at the ancient town on May 2, 2024.

Expressing gratitude, SKC Ogbonnia recalled that at the Ugbo General Meeting of December 2017, he made known his intention to build a world-class library at Ugbo, which was embraced by the Ugbo Development Union (under the leadership of Prince Stan Ebem).

“There was a consensus that the library ought to be unique to complement the place of the town in the human history, as well as a laudable array of existing infrastructure, particularly the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Police Secondary, secondary and primary schools, the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Post, Federal Dam, Mega Civic Centre, iconic caves, and enviable topography, including serene hills, etc.

“The research found that, since the advent of colonialism, there has been little or no serious attention on the African traditional leadership models. The first of its kind in the world, this library (ALLM), therefore, is to be grounded in place and landscape.

“This allows scholars to explore leadership through the lens of the unique emotional and historical African traditional leadership models, practices, and themes. It seeks to explore, explain, and understand some phenomena (including indigenous religious practices) and how such phenomena can enhance the prevailing modern practices to produce effective leadership among the people of the African descent.”

Ogbonnia said that the scope and architectural design are still a work in progress but with a master plan of the multi-million-dollar library that includes a conference centre, training centre, hotel, halls, museum, and a tower.

“We also plan to enrich the concept by partnering with major African socio-cultural organizations, Traditional authorities, Nigerian Federal Ministry of Culture, the African Union, and relative African American organizations.

“Within the next sixty days, we will assemble a team of world-class scholars from disciplines, such as leadership, culture, government, public administration, political science, anthropology, law, etc.–to evaluate the project before groundbreaking,” disclosed Ogbonnia.