Six arrested for raping 12 yr-old girl in Kebbi

Police

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

Six men have been arrested for raping a 12 year old girl at Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The girl, whose name was withheld, went for an errand for her parents when she was accosted by the men and taken to their hideout.

The suspects include: isah Isma’il, 60yrs, Ibrahim Umar, 45, Mustapha Sani, 44, Dauda Garba, 40, Tukur Bawa, 38 and Muktar Muhammed, 28.

It was gathered that they were apprehended by men of the Hisbah Command at various locations in Argungu after committing the crime.

A director at the Hisbah Command in Birnin Kebbi said the suspects confessed to committing the offence while being interrogated by the officials of the command.

He added that the suspects and the victim had been handed over to the criminal investigation department of the police command in Birnin Kebbi for further investigation.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command, SP Nafi’u Abubakar who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said they are being investigated at the CID in Birnin Kebbi police Command.