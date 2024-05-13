Singer, Rigel discloses upcoming project

Gabriel Onyebuchi Udogu, known professionally as Rigel, is a rising star in the music industry.

Born and raised in Lagos, Rigel has been making waves with his inspiring songwriting and soulful vocals.

With the success of his recent release, ‘Agege’ featuring ElkaySoundz, Rigel is gearing up for an exciting new project in 2024. This upcoming release promises to showcase his talent and versatility as both a songwriter and singer.

Rigel’s music is a testament to his creativity and dedication to his craft. His ability to connect with audiences through his lyrics and melodies has made him a favorite among music lovers and aspiring songwriters alike.

Rigel has already made a name for himself on public stages, performing at notable events such as: Fuze Talent Hunt Show, musical Concerts Around Lagos, amongst others.

Rigel who is poised to announce upcoming projects soon hopes his fans get ready to experience the magic of his music once again.