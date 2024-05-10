Singer, Itohan releases sophomore single, ‘Here In My Heart’

Nigerian-born and Canada-based, 19 year old singer-songwriter, Itohan releases her sophomore single, “Here In My Heart”, a soothing rendition exploring the profound depth and potency of love.

Raised on the bustling streets of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Nancy Itohan Agbator, the young prodigy discovered her musical skill at the tender age of six, honing her craft alongside her siblings on stages, spanning from local churches to prestigious reality TV competitions.

It was during her memorable solo journey on Nigerian Idol Season 7 that Itohan captivated audiences across Africa, cementing her status as a beloved figure and ultimately claiming fifth place.

Following her remarkable stint on Nigerian Idol, Itohan embarked on her solo career as an independent artist, swiftly gaining recognition for her breathtaking performances on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

In July 2022, she made her mark on the music scene with her debut single, “Prayer”. With her latest release ‘Here In My Heart’ Itohan continues to showcase her artistry and storytelling prowess, offering listeners a soul-stirring musical experience that resonates deeply with the human experience of love.

Produced with finesse and imbued with emotion, “Here In My Heart” is a testament to Itohan’s growth as an artiste and her ability to connect with audiences on a profound level.