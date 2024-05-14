Shell increases oil output at Bonga 36.6% to 138.000 bpd

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), said oil output at the Bonga field increased year-on-year, YoY, by 36.6 per cent to 138.000 barrels per day, bpd in 2023, from 101,000 bpd in 2022.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Tuesday, the company stated: “SNEPCo produced more oil at Bonga last year than the previous one, based on a review of its operations.

“Nigeria’s first deep-water development produced some 138,000 barrels of oil per day (boepd) in 2023 compared to around 101,000 in 2022.

“Among other factors, the improvement was driven by the drilling of new wells, optimising reservoir and facility management and excellent asset management.

“Bonga continues to justify the investments and hard work that led to its discovery,” said SNEPCo Managing Director Elohor Aiboni.

“The uptick in production is the result of commitment by staff, continuous improvements in production processes and maintenance and the support of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) and our co-venture partners – TotalEnergies Nigeria Limited, Nigerian Agip Exploration and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited. Working together, we will continue to power lives and deliver value to all stakeholders.”

“Bonga began production in November 2005 through the 225,000-barrels-per-day capacity Bonga FPSO, anchored 120 kilometres offshore. The FPSO exported 1 billion barrels of oil last year.”

It added: “The operations have resulted in the remittance of taxes and royalties to the Government of Nigeria to finance development, the development of indigenous contractors and service providers, and a wide-ranging social investment portfolio that has improved lives across the country.”