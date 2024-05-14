SheCan Initiative unveils lead sponsor for 2024 conference

Optiva Capital Partners has been unveiled as the headline sponsor for this year’s SheCan Conference, titled ‘SheCan Do More 5.0’, by the organizers, SheCan Nigeria, a movement dedicated to empowering women in Nigeria.

The announcement was made at a Press Conference organized by SheCan Nigeria and hosted at Optiva Capital’s headquarters at Churchgate Towers Victoria Island Lagos to also announce the upcoming conference scheduled for May 24 at Harbor Point, Victoria Island, under the theme: ‘SheCan DoMore 5.0 Positioning For More’.

Welcoming members of the press and other co-sponsors to the headquarters, Dr. Jane Kimemia, CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, expressed her excitement that Optiva Capital Partners came on board as a lead sponsor. “We are very proud to be the headline sponsor of such an important agenda of empowering women to be more. The female gender has always been important to us as over 70% of our workforce is women. When you empower a woman, you empower a generation. The theme of this year’s conference aligns with who we are at Optiva Capital Partners and we are happy to partner with SheCan as we tell our stories.”

Dr. Kimemia is an esteemed speaker at the SheCan conference alongside other renowned speakers such as Fela and Tara Durotoye, Shaffy Bello, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, Ololade Ogungbenro, and the convener of SheCan Conference, Ezinne Ezeani. Dr Kimemia will be passionately advocating for the aspirations of women determined to achieve greater heights.

Briefing the press earlier the founder of the SheCan Nigeria initiative, Ezinne Ezeani said the organization believes women and young girls should be able to ‘Be More’ in every facet of life irrespective of their background, gender, religion or their limitations, to be able to give their best to the society. “SheCan is a movement to empower women. Every woman can do more irrespective of who you are. Empowered women will come together to empower others in this year’s conference. We had over 3000 participants last year and expect about 4000 this year. Beyond the conference, we are a social-impact organization.

This year’s conference theme is ‘Positioning for More” in your career, business, and anything you aspire to become. We are not a gender-based organization, we partner with those who want to empower the next generation. We are grateful to our sponsors, especially our lead sponsor, Optiva Capital Partners who enabled us to do more in this year’s conference”.

Recognizing the partners who have remained loyal throughout the years such as Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), and Wema Bank, and have contributed significantly to the organization’s growth, she revealed that attendees will have access to a wide range of enriching opportunities, including career development, networking, mentorship, empowerment, and much more.

Optiva Capital Partners, is the leading Investment Immigration and wealth management firm in Africa, emphasizing the acquisition of a second passport for global access and mobility for its esteemed clients. The firm firmly believes in the significance of women’s contribution to society and is delighted to participate in this progressive movement.