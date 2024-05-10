Shan George on recovering her stolen money

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Shan George wept like a baby in a viral video during the week after a scammer identified as Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro put a hole in her Zenith Bank account, wiping off her ₦3.6 million in a blink of an eye.

The actress raised an alarm in a post on her Instagram page, as she appealed to Nigerians to help retrieve her money, which she said was transferred into an OPay account. But the good news is that the actress has recovered her stolen money and her joy knows no bounds now.

Giving an update in an Instagram live session, the half-cast actress expressed her gratitude to the bank and people who assisted her in recovering her funds. She also prayed for those who assisted her financially in her pursuit to get her money. She revealed that her money was stolen while she was trying to obtain her bank statement to apply for a visa.

Explaining how it happened, the actress said that she was targeted before getting scammed by the fraudster, who sent her an email pretending to be Zenith bank staff.

She continued, “I had tweeted to attract the attention of the bank or the people in charge. I was asking my bank how many days it would take to get the statement so I tagged them. So this person who targeted me sent me an email and I responded to the mail. So the mail was saying that I could apply for it online on the Zenith website to have it sent to my email”. The money was returned to her account after the actress cried for help on social media.