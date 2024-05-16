Senate approves establishment of North West Development Commission

…to forward same to House of Reps for concurrence

John Alechenu

The Senate has approved the establishment of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) to address the challenges facing the seven states in the geopolitical zone.

The decision was sequel to the adoption and consideration of a report of the Committee on Special Duties submitted to it Thursday.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin and 20 other senators from the seven states which make up the North West geopolitical zone, sponsored the establishment bill.

Chairman of the Senate Special Duties Committee, Shehu Lawan Kaka (APC, Borno Central), moved the motion for the presentation and consideration of the report, while Sen. Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT) seconded the motion.

While presenting the report, Senator Kaka explained that the intent and purpose of the bill are well structured and strategically streamlined for the socio-economic development of the North West Zone.

He further explained that the commission if established would bring the federal government closer to the North Western states and meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people who have suffered incalculable damage to infrastructure and livelihoods as a result of the activities of bandits.

Kaka, therefore, urged the Senate to pass the bill.

When the bill was put to voice vote by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, it was unanimously supported.

In his remarks shortly after, Senator Jibrin commended his colleagues for supporting the bill’s passage.

He said, when established, the commission would address the challenges facing the geopolitical zone and, by extension, the country.

Describing the North West as the food basket of the country, he said the commission, when established, will work towards the restoration of infrastructure destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the region.

He said, ” So, if we are serious about ensuring we have food and for food security to be attained in this country, we must provide the necessary infrastructure for all our key sectors to thrive well.

” This commission is needed. I commend you all for supporting this; no one said no. Everybody supported this idea. So, now we are pushing the Bill to the House of Representatives for their approval and then to Mr President for assent.”