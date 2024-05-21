Security guard in police net for allegedly stabbing boy to death

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – A security guard attached to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church parish, Nkpor Uno in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state is now cooling off at Ogidi Police station for allegedly stabbing a teenage ex-student of the parish secondary school to death with a dagger.

The guard simply identified as David Isaac, an indigene of Kogi state under the employ of Diamond Security Company, according to the source, had pierced the dagger through the neck of the victim during a scuffle and before he could be rushed to a nearby Crown hospital, for a medical attention, he bled to death as the authorities confirmed him dead.

According to the source, trouble started when the guard was foot-patrolling around the church premises and he claimed to have seen the victim having sexual intercourse with his girlfriend inside the Church Chapel at about 8 p.m. on that fateful day.

The source further stated that when the guard queried the teenage boy as to why he was allegedly having intercourse inside a holy place like Chapel, the victim denied having sex with the girl but insisted that he was only praying with the girl and not having sex.

When the guard insisted that he saw them having the sex, the victim allegedly flayed up and engaged him in a hot argument which nearly ended up in a fisticuff between the duo and it was at this point that the guard applied his dagger on the victim.

The Parish Priest of St Alphonsus Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Peter Okoli could not be reached when newsmen visited the church premises to ascertain what was Ami’s but a top official of the parish who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigations, adding that the church has beefed up security within the premises since the incident occurred because friends and relations of the victim were threatening to burn down the premises in a protest.

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO at Ogidi Police Division, Frank Amobi, CSP, simply confirmed the incident and explained that the suspect was in their custody, declined further details, and referred newsmen to the state police spokesman.

The state police spokesman, SP To hujwu Ikenga told newsmen on the phone yesterday that he was yet to get the detailed report of the incident, even as he promised to make the report available as soon as it is ready.