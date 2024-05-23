Security agents rescue 2nd stolen siblings in Anambra

File image.

By Steve Oko

Another missing Abia three school children of same parents, stolen by a motorcyclist in Abia State, has been rescued by security agents in Anambra State.

The rescue is coming barely 48 hours after the first stolen child was rescued also in Anambra.

With the latest development, only one child is now remaining in captivity.

Owner of one of the phone numbers on the platform that announced the missing children who simply identified himself as the uncle of the missing children, told Vanguard that he had also heard about the second rescue but the child had not been handed over to the family.

He said that the family was still awaiting the police to furnish it with the necessary information and possibly hand over the child to the parents.

The source promised to get back to our Correspondent around evening time when details of the second rescue would have been out.

When contacted, mother of the children, Mrs Gloria Osinachi, said she was not yet aware of the latest rescue but expressed joy about the news.

Mrs Osinachi who said she was still in the hospital, said she looked forward to receiving her second missing child and prayed God to help the family locate the remaining child.

Recall that the children were last week stolen at Amaoba Ime Oboro Community in Ikwuano Local Government Area while returning from school.

They were said to have had a stop over in their grandmother’s house who later engaged a motorcyclist to convey them home.

The devil-may-care cyclist decided to disappear with the kids.

An earlier post by a member of the family said:”The children are eight-year-old Gideon Osinachi, six-year-old Divine Osinachi, and four-year-old Israel Osinachi.

“Gideon is a primary two pupils, while Divine and Israel are both in Nursery 3 and Nursery 1 respectively.”

The post further said:”Ibeg everyone to keep sharing this, and let this go viral. If the children are sighted, please contact the nearest law enforcement agents or agencies, or call parents on these number: 07077201667, 08034270914.”

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Moureen Chinaka, had earlier in the week, told Vanguard that police were trailing the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Gov. Alex Otti, had on Monday, ordered security agencies in the state, to ensure immediate rescue and safe return of the children.

Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this during a press briefing, said the Governor had equally reached out to the parents and assured them that Government would do everything possible to ensure the children were rescued.