Securities issuance: Expert seeks reduction in maximum amount to N10bn

SEC

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The President of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Professor Uche Uwaleke has called for the cap on the amount private companies can raise through issuance and allotment of debt securities to be reduced from N15 billion to N10 billion.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, had last week released regulations guiding the issuance and allotment of securities by private companies in Nigeria.

SEC said the rules applied to debt securities issuances by private companies either by way of public offer, private placement or other methods as may be approved by the Commission.

Prof. Uwaleke told journalists at the weekend that while he supports the move, reduction in the maximum amount that can be raised would curb reckless risk taking.

He pointed out that the reduction would mean that the fine of N100 million minimum will represent one per cent of the amount.

He commended the SEC for its new rules on the issuance and allotment of private companies’ securities, describing it the new regulation as a welcome development geared toward enhancing investors’ protection.

He advised the Commission to carry out massive sensitisation of the rules to enhance compliance and reduce violations caused by ignorance.

According to him, “the new rule is a welcome development. The idea of capping the maximum debt capital that can be raised is intended to discourage reckless risk-taking on the part of private companies.

”Enforcement of rules is enhanced by stiff sanctions which is why I support the relatively huge fine. Given that one person can now form and incorporate a private company in Nigeria and that the minimum share capital to incorporate a private company is only N100,000, going by the CAMA of 2020, I think the cap of N15 billion is for private companies.

“Other considerations in the CAMA which tend to lend credence to a reduced limit for capital raise include the fact that the appointment of a company secretary is now optional for a private company. New private companies need not appoint auditors although the rule requires that such a company must have a minimum of three years track record”.