Searching for a new generation of pan-Africanists

By Etimi Etim

Africa is always in perpetual struggle for survival. It is the world’s second largest and second-most populous continent after Asia, but its past and future always seem to be in constant collision. In the past, our forebears confronted slavery, enslavement and colonialization, and this gave birth to pan Africanism. Now, the continent is at the crossroads of historical occurrences.

The clash of civilizations between Islamic fundamentalists and the West; the fight for geopolitical dominance between China and the US; the breakout of war in Europe for the first time since the end of the Second World War and the growing wealth gap between the global north and global south are some of the forces that African leaders have to deal with to chart the continent’s socioeconomic direction in the coming decades.

Africa is also facing what appears to be another round of colonialism characterized by massive exploitation of its natural resources by agents of foreign countries notably, China and Russia. Illegal mining of natural resources in many African countries, including Nigeria, DRC, Niger Republic, Chad and many others are the major causes of insecurity, violence and poverty. A new wave of migrant from the continent pours into Europe and America every day. Without a doubt, our continent remains the most exploited continent in the world. In the welter of all these, the continent suffers from incompetent, corrupt and weak leadership.

Worried by the fate of their continent, a group of African academics, professionals and civic society activists have come together in search of a new generation of pan Africanists who will save their continent from collapse. Although Pan Africanism was born in the struggles of African people against enslavement and colonization, and this struggle goes back to the rebellions on the slave ships and plantations across the West, the new generation of pan Africanists are fighting at intellectual level, trying to decolonize the minds of Africans.

They have established an organization known as The Pan African Dialogue Institute (TPADI). It was conceived in 2016 by a couple of African academics and professionals led by Nigeria’s Dr. Effiong Udo of the University of Uyo and Prof. Mutombo Nkulu-N’Sengha, a US citizen originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo. TPADI is headquartered in the University of Uyo. Dr. Udo has unfathomable passion for pan Africanism. I caught up with him in his office at the University of Uyo last week as he was preparing for hosting an international conference on Dialogue and Pan Africanism.

TPADI, he says, is a network of academics, professionals, civil society and grassroot leaders in different fields of life, within Africa and the diaspora, who are motivated by the best principles of Pan Africanism to serve the continent and its people worldwide. It is a civil society think tank for the study, practice and propagation of Pan-Africanism. Its programs and activities revolve around three thematic areas: education, policy and projects.

On education, the institute hopes to create programs to educate ourselves, all Africans and other interested persons in Pan-Africanism. It offers certificate, executive and postgraduate programs in Pan-Africanism and create public awareness through seminars, workshops, webinars and convoke cultural events and academic conferences on dialogue and Pan-Africanism. On policy, it engages in local, continental, and global policy analysis, formulation and advocacy, within the threshold of Pan-Africanism. The aim is to inform and advise stakeholders and decision-makers on resolving African problems with African solutions.

On projects, TPADI conducts needs assessment to identify, design and implement projects to build and advance the living conditions of African communities and empower our peoples. ”Our educational, policy and project engagements intersect under social, economic, political, religious and cultural issues, as well as scientific, environmental, educational, legal, gender and business domains”, he said, gesticulating frantically.

”This is why we have 10 dialogue commissions who regularly engage with these issues. So far, we have members from 22 African countries. Some of them are based in the Americas, Europe and United Kingdom”. Dr. Udo said he was inspired into Pan-Africanism when he attended a program at the University of California in 2016 and had to team up with many Africans in diaspora on a research program.

•Etim, a public affairs commentator, writes from Abuja.