Scaling Up Nutrition: AYGF, PI reach over 1m beneficiaries in Niger State

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a significant effort to combat malnutrition, 1,518,404 beneficiaries in Niger state have received vital nutrition supplements.

Specifically, AYGF reached out to 894,459 (Beneficiaries), while Plan International Nigeria, reached out to 623,945 (Beneficiaries), in Niger state, which totals 1,518,404 beneficiaries.

The initiative was spearheaded by a collaborative effort between organizations including the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN), the Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) and the Plan International, (PI), Niger state and the World Bank.

Vanguard reports that the distribution of these supplements comes as a welcome relief in a state where malnutrition rates occasioned by the spate of insecurity, are a cause for concern.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ dialogue, the Commissioner, Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health, Niger State, Dr. Bello Tukur, said the provided supplements has gone a long way in ensuring that Niger state indigenes and residents, particularly children and pregnant women, receive the essential nutrients they need to stay healthy and thrive.

He added that the project, initially designed to run for five years, has significantly improved nutritional status and tackled malnutrition and stunting among children and pregnant mothers.

“The project’s success can be attributed to the involvement of non-state actors, including Plan International and AYGF, who engaged local community members as part of the workforce. This approach ensured that those who know the community best were instrumental in delivering the project’s services.

“We are really happy with the status of implementation till now. We know that the project is supposed to last for five years and by the way, the project was designed by October. We should be rounding up.

“Because of the results that we have seen, the improvement in the nutritional status of our children, particularly and then the pregnant mothers, and not only in the physical measurements, because of the education and awareness that has gone around to some of our local woman, we feel that if we continue with this project for another time, then the negative indices that we have regarding nutrition issue of stunting and malnutrition will markedly improved”, he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, AYGF, Arome Salifu, said the project has been built to provide sustainable nutritional value and services to the people of Niger state.

He said: “The system has been built. This system we have built over this period in the last three years guarantees sustainable service, you know, services at the community level, even by the community themselves because the nutritional commodities provided were delivered but for what capacity of the women to also be able to locally produce some of the commodities, you know, with nutritional commodities that are locally available at the community level.”

However, he indicated insecurity as one of the major banes militating against the project, saying: “One of the challenges we have in Niger states is the issue of security, you know, the insecurity just like many parts of the country has been a major, you know, a challenge for us.

“Boko Haram or bandits, you know, like we all know operate in some parts of Niger State that certainly would undermine the drive and the push for more services at the committee level.”

Also speaking, the Project Manager, Dr. Uchenna Obiodu, describing the project as a huge success said: “It will interest you to know that in terms of the milestone for assessing NSS we have superseded and have even exceeded our targets by 90 per cent overall over the period of three years that we have implemented from our last assessment as at the end of April, we have reached over 119% of our targets.

“However, for Plan International, we have reached slightly over 623,000 individuals on the project and this includes both pregnant women and adolescent girls and children under five girls, boys and girls.”

He noted that the issue of insecurity in the state should be a motivating factor for the state government to commit more in ensuring that similar projects are implemented in the state.