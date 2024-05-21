Save Nigeria from starvation, Farmer tells Tinubu

By Dennis Agbo

A commercial farmer in Ebonyi state, Senator Emmanuel Onwe has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, itemizing what are needed in addition to the federal government’s declaration of emergency food security, to save Nigerians from possible mass starvation.

Onwe said that the anticipated starvation is possible going by the continued outrageous and astronomical hike in food prices, coupled with low production in food supply, insincerity in government application of interventions, among many other factors.

He advised President Tinubu to ensure the real Farmers become the direct beneficiaries of government interventions in agriculture, convert more lands for food production, tackle adultration in farming imputes such as herbicides and pesticides.

Senator Onwe gave the advises in Enugu, during the weekend, when he unveiled to newsmen his open letter to President Tinubu, titled “Declaration of a State of Emergency on Food Security and ‘Commodification of the Naira Using Cassava’: What Can I Do for my Country.”

According to Onwe, the areas that bandits occupy in Nigeria is not enough to create food insecurity, noting that if all the 8,809 electoral wards in the country are to develop a minimum of 100 hectares of land for agriculture, there will be food surplus for local consumption, exportation and for other purposes such as extraction of 38 derivatives from cassava.

“Nigeria is not feeding itself now but there is opportunity to scale it. Now we produce 63 million metric tons of cassava, but we can do over 300 percent of that if the right things are done. Farmers are asking for resumption of loans and let the government go after those who are owing. Some of us paid upfront and we wonder how some people could not pay. What I’m saying is that basically what is happening now does not show that there is emergency in food insecurity,” Onwe said.

In his open letter to President Tinubu, Senator Onwe said, “It is true that terrorism and banditry have played a consequential role in the particular fate of famers in some regions and the general outcome for food availability in this country. However, that impediment can easily be overcome through radical measures in terms of opening up alternative areas for production of the most essential agricultural produce that would result in immediate alleviation of not just the potential but immediate threat of starvation among our citizens.

“The Government of Nigeria cannot be defeated by a marauding band of criminals threatening some of our farmlands. Yes, some farmlands, not all farmlands, are threatened by these criminals. Nigeria has more than 70 million hectares of arable land out of which less than 20% is under cultivation of any sort.



“Further, Mr President, you ordered that agricultural essentials such as fertilizers and other inputs be released to farmers. Well, the farming season is virtually upon us. The first rains have come. The pertinent question now is: who is distributing the farm inputs, where, and who are the recipients?



“Any measure of intervention that does not bring representative farmers together – not politicized organisations populated by political farmers that cannot boast of a hectare of farm – is bound to fail. To this end, I strongly urge you, Mr President, to include genuine and experienced farmers in your National Economic Council.”

Onwe further called for the establishment of Food Intelligence Agency, FIA, to support recent Federal Government declaration of emergency in food production and security, stating that such a body would have the capacity to provide actionable intelligence on the threats and prospects of food production so that these recurring and embarrassing emergencies in food availability could be proactively averted.

“The intermittent emergency reaction to food shortages in this country is absolutely embarrassing not just at national but international level,” Onwe said.