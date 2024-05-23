Satan has hijacked entertainment industry, MTU VC laments

Dean of Student Affairs at MTU, Professor Olanilpekun Ojo

By Esther Onyegbula

Vice-Chancellor of Mountain Top University, Professor Elijah Ayolabi, has lamented what he termed hijacking of the entertainment industry by Satan, saying there is a need to raise heavenly conscious youths.

Ayolabi, who said the university was raising youths to make a positive impact in the world, especially in the entertainment world, added that the global entertainment industry would be all the better for it.

Ayolabi said this at the Excellent Ladies and Gentlemen’s Programme, with the theme: ‘Youths and the Entertainment World’, held on the school campus in Ogun.

Represented by the university’s Chaplain, Adeshinni Olumide, the Vice Chancellor said: “This programme is one of the strategies that the school has put in place to ensure that our students are well informed and make a positive impact in society, particularly in the entertainment world, when they leave. The programme is to ensure that apart from being heavenly conscious, they must not be earthly useless. In other words they must be complete in all spheres, socially, morally, academically and spiritually, so this is one of the programmes put in place to make them informed, we want them to take over all aspects when they leave this place.

“We have various programmes that empower and build their skills in various areas such as singing, dancingp and acapella so that they can take over the entertainment industry, hijack it from Satan’s hands, and replace it with things that will positively impact the youth.”

Also speaking, the guest speaker, Godwin Dickson Ekhaguere, in his presentation, said: “Entertainment is a significant tool for capturing youths, and if not properly managed, it can destroy the youth. We have discovered that those with ulterior motives for entertainment target younger people, which is why it is critical that we protect them through programs like this. If we don’t there are people who are willing to. And these people may not have the best intentions. That is why this type of program is so important, because young people are the target of those with ulterior motives for entertainment.”

Explaining further, he said: “Over the years, entertainment has gained a global stance and now creates standards in fashion and trends, so until we capture entertainment, we cannot create standards and introduce them into larger society. This is why nude fashion is popular. That is why even gospel songs that are beautiful and sweet to listen to are uninteresting because entertainment has established a standard.

“So, if you listen to others, you will not agree with the popular ones; it is all about trends and popularity. The church has a responsibility to the young person; it is the legacy they must leave, raising a generation that will become the spotlight even in the spotlight. “The celebrities that we will create will introduce a new mindset and morality into the world.”

Facilitators of the Excellent Ladies and Gentlemen’s program, Mountain Top University, Ogun State.

On her part, Dr. Anana Mariam of Mountain Top University’s Department of Languages said the event’s theme was inspired by the death of late Nigerian music artiste Mohbad, saying: “Following the incident, we decided to raise awareness and educate our students on how to navigate the entertainment world positively. We consider entertainment to be a critical component of life.

“Some of the ways we empower youths to navigate the entertainment world include media literacy, critical thinking, and organizing programs like this. We teach them about the various aspects of entertainment, sports, comedy, and music. There is no life without entertainment, but we must teach them how to navigate and participate in entertainment without becoming consumed or derailed. We teach them that entertainment can be beneficial depending on how it is handled.”

Speaking about the significance of the event, Dean of Student Affairs at MTU, Professor Olanilpekun Ojo, stated: “In line with our school’s mantra, we call it excellent ladies and gentlemen. The purpose of this event is to teach them that there are numerous approaches to living a meaningful life. It is a large bucket that is at the heart of their space and development, but as a faith-based university, we want them to embrace positive entertainment.

“For example, a very good movie, a very funny book, video, or an engaging video game will do a lot to relieve stress, allow for creativity, and help students become self-made in a way that has a lot to do with their development at this young age or period. It is a very delicate one, and it is distinguished by many factors.”

“Youth are energetic and open to new experiences, which is why we use periodic guidance, serious conversations, and exposure like this to manage and guide them correctly. As they grow, they are exposed to a wide range of experiences.”