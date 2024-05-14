Sanwoolu, Abiodun, Kuti family, others grace Funmilayo Ransome Kuti premiere

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State and his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun graced the premiere of “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” biopic with delight.

The governors, in the company of other esteemed guests, attended the premiere of the biopic, which was held on Sunday night at the Terra Kulture, Lagos.

Crafted by Bolanle Austen-Peters, the biopic paints a vivid picture of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, highlighting her role as a champion for justice and mother of Afrobeat legend, Fela.

Directed by the visionary Bolanle Austen-Peters, and written by Tunde Babalola, “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” is notable for its brilliant storytelling, unique characters, and stunning craftsmanship.

The film follows the story of Fela’s mother, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, from her pioneering days as the first female student at Abeokuta Grammar School to her marriage to Israel Ransome-Kuti.

Together, they challenge oppression and create the Abeokuta Women’s Union, igniting a fierce battle against colonial and traditional rulers.

This narrative artfully contrasts FRK’s tireless activism with her delicate balancing act as a wife and mother, revealing the resilience of a woman who changed the course of history.

This film emerges as one contribution to the important conversations people are having now around women, identity, and the constant push for equality.

The event celebrated Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s legacy and urged attendees to continue advocating for women’s rights and social equality, both locally and globally.

Bolanle Austen-Peters, recognized by Forbes Afrique and CNN, led the production, while Joseph Umoibom, with 17 years of industry experience, contributed significantly. Lance Gewer’s cinematography skillfully captured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s story.

A statement by the organizers said, “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” hits cinemas nationwide on May 17th, promising to honor her memory and inspire activism worldwide.

“With a stellar cast including Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, and Jide Kosoko, the biopic adds depth to conversations on women’s rights and identity.

“In commemorating the enduring legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and her unwavering dedication to equality and justice, let us come together to pay homage. Let her story reignite our passion for advocacy and empowerment in our communities and beyond,” the statement added.