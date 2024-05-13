Sanwo-Olu to Harry, Meghan: Thanks for working with our military

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, commended Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for working with Nigeria’s military on mental health.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks when Harry and Meghan paid a courtesy visit on him at the Lagos House, in Marina.

Prince Harry, accompanied by his wife, Meghan, is on a three-day visit to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.

Addressing newsmen after a closed door meeting with the two, Sanwo-Olu said: “We are honoured to receive them (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) at the Lagos House, Marina.

“We are excited about the ideas and what they are planning to do, especially with the office of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and his wife, Mrs Lilian Musa.

“For Prince Harry, it has been a very interesting and informative trip to the country.

“He has seen a lot. And part of the things we are hoping he will take away is the diversity and extent of how big our country is, how we continue to ensure that we live together in peace and harmony, and what role Lagos plays in the whole conversation.

“They have been to Kano, Abuja, and now Lagos. I am sure they have their own experience of what Nigeria looks like.

“We have extended an additional invitation to them that they can always come back when they want to.

“We are indeed happy for what they are doing, especially for our military men, on the conversation around mental health issues and how they can galvanise their various NGOs to ensure that people who require their support, both in the military and private, can seek that support.

“Mental health issues are all around us. Denial and stigmatisation are some of the things we talked about.”