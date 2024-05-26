Sanusi Storm: Deposed Emir returns to Kano in ‘presidential jet’, state govt orders his arrest

L-R: 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Kanor Governor, Abba Yusuf; and 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero

•NSA denies claim, defiant Ado Bayero says justice will prevail

By Bashir Bello

Kano was gripped by tension, yesterday, after the return of deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero to the state. Governor Abba Yusuf immediately ordered his arrest.

Yusuf said the order of arrest was necessitated by the alleged smuggling of the former Emir who, according to the deputy governor of the state, Aminu Gwarzo, flew into Kano in a presidential plane and the return facilitated by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, in an attempt to return to the throne.

Ribadu denied the charge.

The governor noted that Bayero’s return had created fears of a possible breakdown of law and order in the state.

A former governor of the state and National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, was accused of using federal might to achieve the purpose.

Meanwhile, the former Emir broke his silence since being deposed, expressing hope of getting justice at the end of the emirship tussle.

He called on his supporters to be calm and ensure there was peace in the state, saying he would abide by the law.

Speaking at a mini-palace in Kano, Bayero called on the authorities to ensure he gets justice in the matter.

The embattled erstwhile royal father said: “I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the legal process in this tussle.

“We call on the authority to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria. May peace reign in Kano. We pray that Allah blesses Kano with responsible and just leaders. Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern. ‘’

Arrest

However, the state governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, directed the Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace.

His words: “The governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has ordered the immediate arrest of the former Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, for creating tension in the state.

“The former Emir was smuggled into Kano city last night in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed by the governor.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys.”

But the state Commissioner of Police who addressed newsmen on behalf of other heads of security agencies, said the order was on social media and not formally transmitted to them.

In a related development, Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Aminu Gwarzo, in an interview with newsmen after accompanying the reinstated Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II to ascend the throne at Kano Emirate Palace, said Ganduje is conniving with top appointees of the Federal Government to reinstate the deposed king.

Reinstate

According to him, ”Ganduje is using the Federal might and conniving with the NSA to impose Bayero against the wish of people of Kano.

“We (the Governor, Speaker and other govt officials) have escorted the new Emir, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, to ascend the throne at the palace. We are here and we got information that NSA has given two aircraft to convey the Emir back to Kano and to return to the palace. We will not accept this as a government. Nobody will impose his interest on us.

“It is the law that empowers the governor, Kano State House of Assembly, and Local Government on matters of traditional institutions and not anybody.

“We are ready and we will do everything within our power to resist this attempt. We call on people of Kano to remain calm and go about their businesses.”

However, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, dismissed the allegation, saying he didn’t facilitate the return of the Emir.

Ribadu said: “I read the comments on social media, it is untrue. The NSA did not provide air transport to anyone to Kano. Political actors should desist from misinforming the public as law enforcement officials in the state strive to maintain peace and order.”

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the deposed Emir arrived in the state at 1: am yesterday in two aircraft.

He was said to have headed to Nassarawa Palace, a guest house of the Emir.

When Sunday Vanguard visited the area, there was a heavy presence of security personnel while his supporters were seen hanging around the vicinity.

Injustice

Speaking on his reinstatement, Muhammadu Sanusi described it as the correction of injustice done to him, the people, tradition and culture of Kano.

He said: “As you know, I was appointed the 14th Emir of the single emirate of Kano in June 2014 and now I am reappointed as the Emir of the single emirate of Kano.

“In between that period, we did not have a single emirate. We had five balkanised emirates and this was an injustice to the history of Kano. It was an attack on our history, our culture, on our traditions, and it was an act of betrayal to our family.

“We thank Allah that today, the emirate has been unified again, its people have been brought together, that an injustice has been corrected because as you know, I was dethroned on an allegation of insubordination which was never specified.

“I was never given an opportunity to defend myself but I have never spoken about it because I’ve always assumed that when the time is up, it’s up. Today, I thank God that God has remained as we know, a faithful God who stands by justice.

“The President has shown that he is a respecter of the constitution and the separation of powers, he recognises that this is a purely local matter and that the government has a responsibility to do what is right for the state.

“I’m aware that he has resisted all pressure to get the federal government to be involved.

“This for me is a continuation of service that I started, it is also an opportunity God has given me to improve on my previous tenure.

We all learn from our mistakes and it is our responsibility to improve on the things we did well and avoid those things we did not do well. Life is a continuous learning process. I’ve enjoyed the break of the last four years.”

Sanusi, who was earlier deposed by the administration of former Governor Gaduje four years ago, was reinstated last Thursday following the repealing of the law splitting Kano Emirate into five by the state House of Assembly.

Governor Abba subsequently signed the new Kano Emirate Council Law and announced the reinstatement of Sanusi.

Ganduje had relied on the old law to depose Sanusi as Emir in 2020.