‘Saadiyat cultural district Abu Dhabi to be completed in 2025’

The Department of Culture and Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, has concluded plans to complete Saadiyat Cultural District in 2025.

According to a statement, the district is a global platform that emanates from a rich cultural heritage, celebrating traditions and advancing equitable culture.

The statement said once completed, the district’s diversity would make it one of the most unique cultural platforms.

It reads: “It is already the home of Louvre Abu Dhabi – the first universal museum in the Arab world – showcasing artworks from different cultures side by side and telling a story of human connections. Since opening in 2017, Louvre Abu Dhabi has welcomed 5 million visitors and is recognised for its breathtaking architecture and its innovative narrative.

“Additionally, Manarat Al Saadiyat serves as a centre for creative artistic expression and is home to two significant initiatives in Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar: Abu Dhabi Art and Culture Summit Abu Dhabi.

“The current construction progress of the soon-to-open institutions in Saadiyat Cultural District stands at 76 per cent. Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, will celebrate the nation’s rich history and culture, as well as honour the legacy of the country’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Additionally, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi invites visitors on an ever-changing exploration that will transcend the limits of their imagination.

“It will be joined by the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which will include a research and teaching institution that will take visitors on a 13.8billion-year journey through the story of our universe and our planet. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be a museum celebrating art from the 1960s to the present and the most important artistic achievements of our time.”

Quoting Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Al Mubarak, the statement added: “Culture transcends mere connections; it shapes our very evolution and broadens our perspectives. Here in Abu Dhabi, we embrace this influence, fostering a deep appreciation that resonates throughout our community. Saadiyat Cultural District embodies ‘cultural hope’. The District will convey a message of cultural diversity that will become more powerful over time, creating global connections, inspiring cultural exchange, and fostering new ways of thinking to support the region, the global South and the world. Saadiyat Cultural District is somewhere people can come to learn from the past, understand our present and focus on our future.”