Royal Queens Association holds inaugural meeting

Royal Queens for Development and Empowerment Initiatives on May 19 held its inaugural meeting for members, Executives and partners in Lagos.

The meeting was for members to officially meet each other, discuss issues affecting their communities and rub minds on how the problems can be solved.

The Royal Queens agreed on developing programmes for economic upliftment and development of their communities.

Olori Janet Afolabi, CNN award-winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom, who is a founding member of the association, spoke to journalists after the meeting.

She said that “Communities are dynamic so we need to organise different activities at different stages. we will also organise our people to identify, prioritise and solve their problems. This will ultimately lead to sustainable development.”

She said, “Community development is powerful tool that can address social and economic issues. It is a critical aspect of growth and development of any society. That is why we founded this association to encourage Royal Queens to be actively involved in community development.”

The association is made up of wives of First Class Traditional Rulers in Nigeria.

However, there are members who are not Royal Queens but partners who, like the Royal Queens, are equally concerned about the welfare of children, youths and women in different communities.

The partners will work with the members and Executives of the association to develop and positively impact various communities.