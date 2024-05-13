Rooney accuses Man Utd players of faking injuries 

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former England striker, Wayne Rooney, has accused some Manchester United players of faking injuries ahead of the club’s FA Cup final and Euro 2024.

Rooney, United’s all-time leading goal scorer, said this after the club’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Manager Erik ten Hag was without captain Bruno Fernandes, last season’s top scorer, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, and Anthony Martial.

He said, “There are some very good players in that squad, and the performances are way below par. You look at the injuries, and some of those players could play 100 percent.

“You have a European Championships coming up and an FA Cup final coming up. It is easy for players to stay out for a little bit and then come back towards the European Championships. I have seen it myself over the years. I just think the players who have been injured are not filling themselves with any credit at the minute.”

United, who currently sit in 8th place ahead of the final game of the season (with one game in hand), are in danger of missing out on European football if they don’t win the FA Cup.

“It’s very damaging,” he said. “That is the situation we are in but still we can still get there. We have the opportunities, we have to take responsibility, and then you have to switch on in any occasion to get this done and fight even when the problems are massive.”

United will play Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 29.