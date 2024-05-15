Rivers imminent probe responsible for Commissioner’s resignations — Group

By Fortune Eromosele

Rivers Social Democratic Group (RSDG), has said those Commissioners that tendered their resignation letters on Wednesday were part of those that have questions to answer, when the probe of last administration begins in Rivers State.

Five commissioners serving in the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, resigned from the Rivers State Executive Council.

The commissioners are Prof. Chinedu Mmom (Education), Dr. Gift Worlu (Housing), Austen Ben-Chioma (Environment), Inime Aguma (Social Welfare), and Jacobson Nbina (Transport).

The Commissioners, who separately tendered their resignation letters are all loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

They were among the nine commissioners who had previously resigned in the heat of the political crisis in the state before the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Shortly after their reinstatement, two commissioners resigned after they were redeployed by Governor Sim Fubara.

Mr. Isaac Kamalu resigned as commissioner after he was redeployed as the commissioner of Finance to the commissioner of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment; while, Mr. Zacchaeus Adangor resigned as commissioner after he was changed as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Rivers State and taken to head Special Duties (Governor’s Office).

The last two pro Wike Commissioners had also resigned recently after they were given federal appointments by President Tinubu.

Wednesday’s resignations came 24 hours after Fubara slammed his predecessor and estranged political godfather, accusing him of leaving a huge debt burden for him.

Speaking at the commissioning of the 10.98 kilometers Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo road in Eleme Local Government Area of the State on Tuesday, Fubara revealed that the Rivers State government was heavily under debt burden as contractors of already commissioned projects by the immediate past administration were still owed huge sums of money.

The Governor had also, on Monday during the swearing-in of Dagogo Iboroma as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, disclosed plans to set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate how the affairs of governance were conducted in the state before he assumed office.

In a press statement signed on Wednesday by the President, Belema Green, the Rivers Social Democratic Group said no hiding place for the Commissioners who just resigned.

“As we speak, they are running to go and hide in Abuja. This happened because the Governor just declared 2 days ago to go after the immediate past administration and embark on economic recovery.

“We are the Rivers Social Democratic Group want to call on the executive Governor, His Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara, not to relent on his move to recover the loot and get the state back on course. No amount of blackmail should deter him.

“The people of the State are solidly behind him and we shall continue to support his good intentions and laudable policies and programmes, aimed at redeeming the state back to the old glory of growth and development”, the statement reads in part.

The remaining commissioners, according to Green, are loyal to Governor Fubara, saying, new commissioners are expected to be appointed in the coming days to replace the commissioners who resigned.