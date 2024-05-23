Rivers crisis: LG Chairman dares Fubara, vows not to vacate office

The Chairman, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Dr Samuel Nwanosike, has declared his intention not to vacate his office at the end of his tenure on June 16.



In a viral video released on Thursday, Nwanosike addressed the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, stating his refusal to vacate his position.

Nwanosike justified his decision by citing an extension of tenure authorized by state lawmakers under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule.

He argued that the state government’s failure to conduct local government elections necessitated this extension.

In the two-minute video, Nwanosike asserted that he would adhere to the lawmakers’ directive and continue his duties as chairman.

Nwanosike also challenged those questioning the authority of Martin Amaewhule, stating, “Who are you to say Martins Amaewhule is not the Rivers House of Assembly Speaker? If Amaewhule says that because the governor of Rivers State failed in his duty to conduct local government elections, and that, I, Dr Nwanosike Samuel, whose tenure by the oath of office I took and the certificate of return I was issued when I contested my second tenure election should remain in office. So shall we remain in the office in Rivers State!”

“We are sending a message to those who are threatening them to wear their jeans – do like this, don’t do like that. We don’t wear jeans in Ikwere local government. We wear white, we tie wrapper we wear Ogbakata. Come and disobey the law, we will wait for you. The law of Nigeria is the law passed by Martin Amaewhule. If dem born you well, show your face. Thank you.”

