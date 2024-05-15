Rivers crisis: Fubara resorting to self-defense — Daniel Bwala 

A former spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala said Governor Sim Fubara is resorting to self-defense in the face of the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Bwala stated this in a statement via his X handle on Wednesday.

The governor accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of subjecting Fubara to intense harassment.

Bwala said Fubara has never been the aggressor in the face-off with Wike.

He stated, “Gov. Fubara @SimFubaraKSC has never been the aggressor; he was subjected to intense harassment by minister @GovWike who goes to Portharcourt every weekend to harass him; until Sim Fubara decided to react in exercise of self defense. Just to set the record.”

Recall that Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads over political control in the state.

The Rivers crisis has witnessed defections of state Assembly members and emergence of factional Speakers.

Fubara recently claimed that the state was overburdened by the debt left behind by Wike.

The Rivers governor, however, vowed to probe Wike’s administration.