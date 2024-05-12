Rivers crisis: Fubara can’t change sitting venue of House of Assembly – Falana

By Miftaudeen Raji

A human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN said Governor Siminalayi Fubara can not change the sitting venue of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Falana stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He said Governor Fubara does not have the power to direct the members of Rivers State assembly to meet at the Government House.

The senior lawyer said the legislature is independent of the executive arm of the government.

He said, “I would like to assume that the governor issued that executive order before the intervention of the High Court in Rivers State.

“The house is independent of the executive. So the governor cannot tell the house where to sit,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Presidency said President Bola Tinubu will not take sides between Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the ongoing political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this during an interview on TVC.

Ngelale said that anyone with the belief that President Tinubu would take their side in the political crisis would be disappointed.

According to him, President Tinubu won’t allow any attempt to frustrate the Rivers government.

He said, “I believe that anyone who believes that by their actions, whether it’s from the Federal level, State level or the legislative branch in the State or the executive branch in the state;

“…if they are banking on Mr. President to take sides on this matter, they’re mistaking and they’ll be disappointed,” he added.

The President Special Adviser further stated, “Mr. President will not do that. What he will do is to ensure that everybody has what they need in order to work.

“He will also ensure that any attempt to frustrate the operation of the Rivers State Government of conducting its affairs in a way that it would benefit the Rivers people, that’s obviously not going to be allowed by this President or anybody else.

“So, I think there’s a need for all stakeholders to understand that Mr President won’t take sides.”