Retired Generals mull establishment of Army aviation to end terrorism

…As Infantry Corps Pulls out 29 Generals

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Former Commander Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, Major Gen Victor Ezugwu (Rtd) has said that the war against terrorism will end if the planned establishment of Army Aviation succeeds and night fighting capabilities of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps are improved.

Major General Ezugwu (rtd), who was the Special Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer at the Pulling Out Parade of 29 Infantry Corps Generals including himself that recently retired from the Nigerian Army,spoke at the Pulling Out Parade ceremony organized by the Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji Kaduna State on Friday.

According to him, Colombia fought international security challenges similar to that of Nigeria for 52 years, but the country defeated the terrorists with the establishment of Aviation Corps for its Army.

“We note with great hype the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja to operationalise the Nigerian Army Avaition Corps. This will not only deal a fatal blow on the adversary Centre of Gravity but also change the tempo of the game in our favour.”

“I was privileged to go to Colombia with Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai when he was the Chief of Army Staff in 2016. They told us that, they fought their own crisis like we are having in Nigeria for 52 years, but the moment they established their Army Aviation, they went on their enemies and gave close support to the infantry and other armed forces and they were able to defeat their enemies.”

“So, I am praying and wishing the Nigerian Army well, that this Army Aviation that the Chief of Army Staff is driving, is going to get the support of Mr President, so that we can finish this business once and for all, so that Nigerians can rest.”

“As my colleagues and I bid you all farewell today, we wish to admonish the Infantry Corps to review some of its tactical and operational strategies in the areas of night fighting capabilities, frontline intelligence gathering on enemy activities, basic field crafts training in the areas of aggressive fighting patrols to dominate at least 5 km radius of their locations, Ambushes, listening and observation posts as well as all levels of battle drills.”

“The enemies often attack us in the night, maybe because they think we are weak in the night. The moment we are able to enforce that night training and we perfect all our actions we need to do when the enemies are on us, I am sure we are going to defeat all our enemies flat.”

“Furthermore, we advocate employment of mordern technology and Information and Computer Technology enablers as well as deliberate efforts to develope leadership skill of junior commanders.”

“Considering the sound pedigree of the current Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Lagbaja whom I consider a very capable hand and a General of high professional standing and character, the Nigerian Army and Infantry Corps will not let the Armed Forces of Nigeria down.”

“With these and other suggestions, I am sure Nigeria is going to witness absolute peace in few moments to come.As we finally bid farewell to the Queen of the Battle Family, I want to encourage all our successors to not only sustain our modest strategic, operational and tactical achievements but also try to surpass them by yielding nothing whatsoever.”

“It has become highly imperative to do so as our Country has never been faced with grave security challenges as it is being witnessed today. The frontline is expanding and the Nigerian Army is becoming increasingly committed with the eyes of the nation and the world on it.

“Our Infantry Corps must therefore not relent or rest on her oars as the entire Nigerian Army depend largely on the Infantry Corps to achieve its Core Mandate and mission.”

“Let me also admonish the Infantry that as the threats to Nigeria sovereignty is becoming asymmetric in time and space, you must be proactively way ahead of our adversaries in all aspects of the unfolding combat scenarios.”

“I am strongly convinced that we are leaving behind tested and trusted officers and soldiers as capable successors who will leverage on the quality of training, guidance and mentorship we have given them over the years to defeat our adversaries.”

Be rest assured that my colleagues and I will be glad and willing to avail the Infantry Corps our time, energy and resources until our last breath on earth,” he said.

On behalf of all the retired Generals,19 Major Generals and 10 Brig Generals, Ezugwu announced a donation of N1million; 200 books and encyclopedia to the Infantry Corps Centre for the promotion of training, reading culture, mentorship and capacity development of Infantry officers and soldiers.

The Infantry Corps Commander and host of the event, Major General Olufemi Oluyede, said the Corps will continue to gain from their wealth of experience and wished the retired Generals a successful retirement.