Reps want waiver for military personnel on Airport tollgate fees

The House of Representatives has passed a resolution calling for a waiver for military personnel in all Airports on the payment of tollgate fees.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Abdulsamad Dasuki(APC-Sokoto) on the floor of the House in Abuja on Tuesday.

Preventing the motion, Dasuki said that the Minister of Aviation had announced the cancellation of all exemptions on airport tollgate fees for VIPs due to huge revenue losses by the Federal Government.

He stated that it was important to show gratitude to members of the Armed Forces for serving the country diligently with some losing their lives.

He said that honouring them would acknowledge their service to the nation

This, he said would inspire youths to enrol in the military not as a means of getting employed, but as a valuable call to provide service to the nation.

“Members of the Armed Forces are subjected to paying for access to our airports where they are also expected to protect citizens and foreigners alike whether or not they are on duty,” he said.

He said their services though remunerated could be quantified especially when the risks to them and their dependents were considered.

“We should not be hesitant to show them in our little way that we see them and we acknowledge their sacrifices.

” Unless we are intentional in showing our appreciation to them by extending privileges like the proposed exemption, our nation would appear to underrate their services and lack knowledge of the value that they bring.”

Adopting the motion, the House directed the Minister of Aviation to mandate the relevant authorities to exempt members of the Armed Forces from tollgate fees as well payment of parking fees in Airports across Nigeria.

The House also directed its Committee on Aviation, to ensure compliance with the directive