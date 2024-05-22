Reps want airport, train station tollgate fees waived for armed forces

•FG begins awareness campaign on new policy

By Gift ChapiOdekina & Dickson Omobola

The House of Representatives has called on the minister of aviation to waive tollgate fees in all Nigerian airports for members of the armed forces.

Coming under Order 8 Rule 5 of the House Standing Orders, sponsor of the motion of urgent public importance, Abdulsamad Dasuki, said there was need to exempt members of the armed forces, given their unique duties of keeping the nation and citizens safe and secured.

Recall that the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, had on May 14, 2024, announced the cancellation of exemptions on all airports access payments for VIPs due to the huge revenue losses caused the federal government.

Speaking on the motion, Dasuki said: “Men and women of the armed forces honour our nation with the highest form of service and without reservation, keeping us safe from harm, protecting our wealth and territorial integrity, ensuring safe navigation on our territorial waters, protecting our borders, including the Gulf of Guinea, creeks, Sahara desert and forests, and fighting bandits who invade our communities.

“It is important to show gratitude by honouring our brothers and sisters who are voluntarily serving under our flag, putting in their active years to keep our nation safe, with some losing their lives, and some becoming disabled from the battlefield, amid other effects.

“Honouring these men and women in uniform, and also encouraging fellow citizens to acknowledge their service to the nation is the right step to take as a way to appreciate the immeasurable sacrifices they make.”

FG begins awareness campaign on new policy

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has commenced a public awareness campaign to ensure airport users had adequate information about the new policy on access gate fees.

According to Kuku, prompt implementation of Keyamo’s directive will solve revenue leakages.