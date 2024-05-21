Reps urge Police, DSS to fish out criminals in Yagba forests

…demand arms’ mop-up

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, the Department of State Services and other security agencies to comb Yagba forests in Kogi State and fish out criminal elements terrorizing the area in recent times.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon Leke Abejide on Tuesday during plenary in Abuja

Moving the motion, Abejide stated that on May 7, 2024, kidnappers numbering 10 and dressed in black, invaded Ejiba community, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, “Stormed the central market area and abducted a prominent businesswoman, Bukky, and a male customer after shooting sporadically, causing panic and fear among the residents.”

He argued that eyewitness accounts of the incident painted a sad portrait of failure on the part of relevant authorities “To uphold their constitutional mandate of protecting the lives and properties of the constituents, leaving them vulnerable to such incessant attacks, killings, kidnappings, and violations perpetrated by armed groups.”

The lawmaker said, “On Friday, May 17, 2024, two persons were ambushed and brutally killed at Ogbe Community in Yagba West Local Government Area of the State by herdsmen armed with sophisticated weapons, who slaughtered their victims without being apprehended by local security services.

“More than six persons were kidnapped within the space of 48 hours around Isanlu, in Yagba East and three people were again murdered between Idofin and Isanlu in an attempt to escape from the kidnappers.”

He argued that the attacks are perpetrated under the pretext of migration by cattle herders, “lots of whom are non- Nigerians.”

According to him, “These armed groups infiltrate farms and forests in the area, populate the regions from within the forests, the outskirts and fringes of existing communities, and engage in kidnapping, killing. raping, and maiming of indigenes, causing severe insecurity and fear among the local populace.”

The African Democratic Congress lawmaker further noted that “The indigenous people, who do not own weapons, now live in fear of the heavily armed non-indigenes who have forcibly seized farmlands, causing serious famine due to the inability of indigenes to farm and access their agricultural lands.”

Following the adoption of the motion, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen who presided over plenary, charged the security agencies, including the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of State Security Service, the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps “To comb Yagba forests and secure immediate release of victims and arrest the kidnappers.”

The House also called on the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector General of Police “To identify and profile each individual living in obscurity within the forests of the Yagba Federal Constituency, lots of whom are non- Nigerians for security purposes.”

The House further urged the IGP “To carry out a comprehensive mop-up of all arms, ammunition, AK-47, cutlasses, and other weapons in the possession of herders and individuals within the constituency, and to prohibit the public carrying of such arms and weapons.”

In addition to these prayers, the House urges the Federal Government to set up a comprehensive security strategy, in collaboration with local stakeholders to address the root causes of the insecurity and ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi State.