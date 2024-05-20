Reps takes 2nd reading of Agricultural, Energy Technical Institute, Aboh, Est Bill 

A bill for an Act to amend the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria Act, CAP. A12 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, has passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.

The amendment aims to establish the Agricultural and Energy Technical Institute in Aboh, Delta State, creating a crucial synergy between Nigeria’s agricultural and energy sectors.

In his presentation at plenary, Tuesday, sponsor, Mr. Nnamdi Ezechi, representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Delta State, underscored the pivotal role of agriculture in Nigeria’s sustainable development and economic prosperity, pointing out that agriculture had the capacity of providing food security, employment opportunities, and significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP.

He said to harness the full potential of the agricultural sector, there was an urgent need for innovative approaches, modern techniques, and specialised training, which the proposed Agricultural and Energy Technical Institute, Aboh, would serve.

The bill sponsor added that the institute would integrate agricultural and energy studies, equipping the youth with the skills and knowledge to bridge the gap between traditional farming methods and modern technologies, emphasizing that Aboh, with its fertile land and abundant natural resources, was an ideal location for the institute.

According to him, leveraging the synergy between agriculture and energy could create new opportunities for sustainable development, rural electrification, and renewable energy solutions, he explained that the bill was in line with the government’s agenda of diversifying the economy and promoting self-sufficiency in food production.

The lawmaker urged his colleagues to support the bill, viewing it as a viable investment in the future of agriculture in Nigeria.

The motion for the second reading was seconded by Alphonsus Odudok from Akwa Ibom State and successfully passed when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Mr. Tajudeen Abbas, following which it was referred to the House Committee on Agricultural Colleges for further legislative action.