Reps step down amendment seeking foreign help to fight Insecurity

… to meet President Tinubu over insecurity

….ask FG , relevant security agencies to deploy additional security to Kastina state

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday stepped down an amendment to a motion on insecurity in Kastina state seeking to invite foreign mechanries to help fight insecurity.

This is also as the House urged the Federal Government and relevant security agencies to immediately deploy additional security personnel to Bakori/ Danja Federal Constituency to protect the lives and properties of the residents.

The House further resolved that the leadership will meet with the president and take the discuss on insecurity further.

They also resolved to Investigate into the attacks to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent future occurrences.

The amendment made by Hon Ahmed Jaha followed an urgent motion tittled ” “The Issue of Banditry Affecting the Good People Of Bakorydanja Federal Consistency of Katsina State “brought on the floor of the House on Wednesday during plenary by Hon. Abdullahi Dabai.

According to Jaha, efforts by security agencies over the years is not yielding much result hence the need for Nigeria to engage foreign mechanries to help fight insecurity across the country.

“When we had insecurity in the northeast between 2020 we had not hunger in the country. When bandits realized that they promote hunger than insecurity they expanded their operations to the south east and south west .

“Since you are facing insurgency ,they is nothing wrong in inviting other countries to our aid, Nigeria is not as powerful and influential as Ukraine, Russia there is nothing wrong in bringing in machineries to clear our land of insecurity if not the hunger we faced this year will be worst next year, their strategies now is attacking farmers from going to their farm land . We commend our security agencies, they have done well but we need help.

“We deserve to know the truth so we know what to relay to our constituents .

Also debating on the motion, Hon Abbas Adigun advocated that security officers welfare should be critically looked into and needed support should be provided to enhance their performance. He however opposed the call for foreign mechanries adding that it is an embarrassment to the country.

” We need to increase the capacity of our security agencies. We need to look into the welfare of our security agencies.when they go our there is it a 50 percent chances they come back so what happened to their families.

“They need modern equipments to face the insurgents, do we have all they need to effectively fight them ? No. In the 9th Assembly all we discussed to do about security non was done that why I don’t attend any security meeting in this assembly.

“Asking another country to send us machineries is an insult as a giant of Africa that we are , our security agencies can work with retired service chiefs to get this work done.

On his part Hon Bamidele Salam the government should massively invest in educations and other means of survival which will cub insecurity.

“If you look at the areas most prone to security are the poorest part of Nigeria least educated part of Nigeria the problems we are seeing today are as a result of seeds we sowed years back. Nigeria should take greater interest in investment in education, other means of survival instead of going into crime .

The Minority Leader of the House Hon Kingsley Chinda insisted that the House resolutions on insecurity should be implemented which will address most of the concerns raised.

” Though tongues and tribe may digger, political parties may digger but we have unanimously agreed in this chamber that we have a major problem which is insecurity .

“We agreed that all resolutions taken on security in this chamber should be collated and attended to but untill now we have not done that . One of the major problem is food insecurity, when people are hungry we don’t expect them to be normal . Until something drastic is one nothing positive will come out of this discussion.

Moving the motion earlier, Balarabe said that these attacks have left the community in a state of fear and desolation.

According to him, families have lost their loved ones, their means of livelihood, and their homes. The psychological trauma inflicted on the survivors, particularly those who have lost family members or witnessed the destruction, cannot be overstated. The kidnappings have further exacerbated the situation, with families anxiously awaiting the return of their loved ones.

He further stated that the escalating issue of banditry that has severely affected the good people of Bakori/ Danja Federal Constituency in Katsina State. The recent spate of attacks has resulted in significant loss of lives, destruction of properties, and displacement of residents, thereby necessitating immediate intervention.

” Details of Recent Attacks: On Saturday, 25th May 2024: 1. Unguwar Lamido, Guga Ward, Bakori LG : Casualties: 8 individuals killed. Property Loss: Over 100 cattle and sheep stolen. 2. Gidan Kare near Lamido, bordering Bakori and Faskari : Casualties: 26 individuals killed. Property Loss: Ail livestock (cattle and sheep) stolen, food items and fertilizers looted, remaining items set ablaze, partial destruction of the village, 32 individuals (women and children) kidnapped. 3, Gidan Tinjimi, Kakumi Ward, Bakori :

“On Sunday,26 May 2024 gunmen attacked Unguwar Lamido, Guga Ward, Bakori LG (6:30 PM): Casualties: 8 individuals killed. Property Loss: Over 100 cattle and sheep stolen.

“Gidan Kare near Lamido, bordering Bakori and Faskari : Casualties: 26 individuals killed. Property Loss: All livestock (cattle and sheep) stolen, food items and fertilizers with the remaining items set ablaze, partial destruction of the village, 32 individuals anen and children) kidnapped.

“Gidan Tinjmi, Kakumi Ward, Bakori Casualties: 2 individuals killed Property Loss: all houses in the village set ablaze.

“Gidan Jaura, Kakunn Ward, Bakori Casualties. 7 individuals killed Property Loss: 15 individuals kidnapped, one vehicle set ablaze. Sabon Lavi Kaku Ward, Bakori : Casualties: Numerous livestock killed. Impact on the Community.

“Recalled that an incidence of serious worry that occurred barely 2 months was an attack by kidnappers during the last sallah period in my home town Dabai residence of Member Katsina state House of Assembly Representing Danja Constituency, Hon. Shamsudden Abubakar Dabai on a Thursday night through early hours of Friday Morning successfully taking away two of his brothers and a son, two of whom are still in Captivity as I Speak.

“Observe that these attacks have left the community in a state of fear and desolation. Families have lost their loved ones, their means of livelihood, and their homes. The psychological trauma inflicted on the survivors, particularly those who have lost family members or witnessed the destruction, cannot be overstated. The kidnappings have

“further exacerbated the situation, with families anxiously awaiting the return of their loved ones.

The House also resolved to Initiate programs to support the rehabilitation and resettlement of displaced persons, including psychological support for trauma victims.

The House also in its resolution called on the Police to appropriate funds to rebuild security architectures that were destroyed by insurgents.

The House also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant bodies to provide immediate relief materials to the affected communities, including food, shelter, and medical assistance.