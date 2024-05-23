Reps cttee asks NEDC to invest more on roads, agriculture

…. seek more funding

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The House of Representatives committee on North East Development Commission (NEDC) has called for more investment on roads and agriculture to ameliorate the suffering of victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

The Chairman, House Committee on NEDC, Hon Usman Zannah, who represent Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio federal Constituency in Borno State made the call during an oversight visit to examine and evaluate the N13.55 billion Jere Bowl road, the N1.5 billion rehabilitation of Alau Dam which is the main source of drinking water to Maiduguri Metropolis and its environs and jere council area among other projects executed by the commission in Borno State.

Zannah, who observed the enormous destruction caused on communities by Boko Haram militants in the state, urged government and humanitarian organizations to support the commission with more funds for better intervention.

He said the volume of ongoing projects seen by the committee are in line with the Stabilization and Development Master Plan (SDMP) of the commission, and would provide livelihood to millions of people in the state.

“We also inspected the failed portion of the dyke, the Alau Dam which is the major source of drinking water to the Maiduguri metropolis and its environs, where a contract for the reconstruction was awarded to the tune of N1.5 billion” he said

He commended the NEDC for the foresight and timely intervention, saying the failed portion poses serious danger of flooding in Maiduguri town whenever the Dam overflows through the spillway.

Also inspected by the committee is the ongoing construction of 22.5km tarred roads that criss crossed Ngowom – Koshebe – Galamari-Dusuman, and Gongulong – Zabarmari – Khaddamari roads in Mafa and Jere LGAs of the state.

He said the road network, which cost N13.55 billion would open up the area, enhance security and agricultural activities like irrigation, fishing and other business activities in the area.

In his response, the Managing director of the NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, said it’s the mandate of the organization to, based on the priority areas of needs, stabilize and develop the region.

Alkali said, the aim of linking the roads in Jere and Mafa LGA is to help the agrarian communities to harness their full agricultural potential and address the issues of food insecurity in the region.

He noted that the commission had encountered challenges of insecurity and inflation while executing the roads project, especially around Zabarmari and Koshebe, where over 50 farmers were slaughtered years back.

” We are also donating to the farmers and in the Jere and Mafa LGAs; 1000 water pumps, 400 cartons of herbicides, 200 spaghetti making machines and 200 grinding machines, to improve their livelihoods,”. Alkali stated.

Member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, Hon Kadiri Rahis was among the notable Lawmakers who accompanied members of the NEDC committee for the tour.