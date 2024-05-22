Rep trains, empowers 150 Enugu youths in entrepreneurship

By Dennis Agbo

The House of Representatives member for Enugu North/Enugu South Federal Constituency, Rep Chimaobi Atu has empowered over 150 youths he trained in production and marketing of chemical products.

Conducting the end of the training session in Enugu at the weekend, Atu said that the training the beneficiaries received was a life-changing one, indicative that Nigerian youths are always willing to learn if the opportunity is provided.

The làwmaker disclosed that all the successful trainees that met the criteria will be empowered with start-up capital ranging from N50,000 to N100,000 depending on the category they fall into.

“They will also be given start-up materials/chemicals worth over N100,000 each. This training has been so engaging and I am very proud of the set of young people in this hall. It has been an amazing period for me and my team. The 15 groups have been so outstanding that the Resource person found it difficult to make selection,” Atu said.

He announced that one of the most outstanding trainees was Miss Ifesinachi Dorathy Ani, who he said distinguished herself with amazing performance as some groups in the training did.

“What I have seen here is the willingness of young people to change the narrative in this country. We have successfully moved over 150 youths out of poverty. I can assure you that these people are going to be very successful with the skills they have acquired. I can confidently tell you that we have over 150 entrepreneurs sitting right here.

“We are all proud of what has been accomplished this week. These youths can never be part of criminal activities because they have been empowered. I urge you to take all you have learnt here seriously and build a future you can be proud of. I expect you to use these resources that you will be given today to start something for yourselves. Let us move from consumption to production,” Atu said.