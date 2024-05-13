Release lower-priced ticket fares to Nigerian travellers — Keyamo tells Air France-KLM 

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged a French airline, Air France-KLM, to release its lower-priced ticket fares to Nigerian travellers, saying it would ensure fairness in ticketing.

Keyamo also expressed his administration’s open-door policy and desire to collaborate with airlines to enhance travel accessibility and affordability for Nigerians.

He spoke during a visit paid to him by France-KLM’s Country Manager, Christine Quantin; Key Account Manager, Commercial Division; Antonia Umunna and Deputy Station Manager, Damilola Ogunseye.

Vanguard recalls that over 26 months ago, foreign airlines, including Air France-KLM, blocked their low-priced tickets on Nigerian routes after ticket revenue running to hundreds of millions of dollars became trapped in Nigeria.

In March, the airlines began to unblock their low-priced fares when the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, completed the payment of about $7bn backlog, which includes over $700m unremitted ticket revenue.

At the meeting, however, Air France-KLM expressed excitement over the intervention and successful facilitation of fund repatriation by Keyamo, saying it speaks to his desire to overcome challenges in the country’s aviation sector.

Special Assistant on Media and Communications to Keyamo, Mr Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said they also hailed Keyamo’s leadership in fostering a smoother relationship between their team and aviation regulatory agencies in Nigeria.

The statement reads: “During the meeting, Air France-KLM expressed appreciation for the improved facilities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, particularly acknowledging the enhanced experience at wing E. They also extended gratitude for the Minister’s leadership in fostering a smoother relationship between their team and various aviation regulatory agencies.

“Highlighting their commitment to innovation and service excellence, Air France-KLM announced the launch of their new Airbus A330/A350 aircraft, emphasising their dedication to deploying modern and improved aircraft services on routes within Nigeria. This initiative aligns with their overarching goal of providing Nigerian travellers with a superior journey experience.

“Air France-KLM commended the Minister for his intervention and successful facilitation of fund repatriation, showcasing the effectiveness of collaborative efforts in overcoming challenges within the aviation sector.

In response, the Minister welcomed the Air France-KLM team and expressed gratitude for their visit. He emphasized the importance of equitable pricing for Nigerian travelers, urging the airline to consider offering lower-priced ticket fares to ensure parity with fares in neighbouring regions.

“He reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to fostering partnerships within the travel industry, emphasizing the government’s open-door policy and willingness to collaborate with airlines to enhance travel accessibility and affordability for all Nigerians.

“The courtesy visit by Air France-KLM exemplifies the mutual commitment to advancing the aviation sector in Nigeria and lays the groundwork for future collaborations aimed at delivering unparalleled travel experiences to passengers across the nation.”