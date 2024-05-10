Reject proposal to hike tuition fee – NANS begs FG

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has made a plea to the Federal Government, FG, to reject a proposal to hike tuition fees in tertiary institutions across the country.

Recall that there had been a proposal by the TETFUND executive secretary, Sonny Echono, to introduce tuition fees in federal universities.

Reacting to this in a statement released by the NANS President, Pedro Obi, on Friday, in Abuja, expressed their concern over the proposed increase in tuition fees, citing the economic hardship faced by many Nigerian families.

According to him We view this suggestion as a direct attack on the fundamental principle of accessible education for all Nigerians.

He urged the government to prioritize the affordability of education for all students, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

He said: “Federal universities have long stood as beacons of hope for the less privileged, offering them the opportunity to pursue higher education without financial burden.

“Introducing tuition fees would not only betray this noble ideal but also erect barriers that would exclude countless deserving students from accessing tertiary education.

“We understand the need for sustainable funding in our educational institutions. However, burdening students and their families with tuition fees is not the solution.

“The government must explore alternative funding mechanisms that do not compromise the accessibility and affordability of education.

“NANS calls on the federal government to reject this proposal and reaffirm its commitment to providing free and accessible education for all Nigerians. We urge stakeholders in the education sector to prioritize the welfare and future of our students above all else.

“Education is a right, not a privilege reserved for the wealthy few. NANS will stand firm in defending this principle and ensuring that every Nigerian has equal access to quality education.”