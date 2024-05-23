Red Cross Orphanage lauds Mbah for a befitting temporary home

The Nigerian Red Cross Society has commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for coming to the aid of its orphanage home, formerly located at Holy Ghost area in Enugu metropolis, pending the completion of renovation work at a new facility secured for it by the state government.

Governor Mbah has also assured the orphanage of his government’s commitment to support it, saying the welfare of every Enugu child matters to his administration.

Recall that the original facility of the orphanage of the Nigerian Red Cross Society was affected by the ongoing efforts by the Enugu State Government to sanitise the notorious Holy Ghost area of the metropolis and build a world class transport interchange, necessitating their relocation from the old facility.

However, upon learning that the contractor handling the renovation of the new facility had yet to complete work to government’s satisfaction, Governor Mbah ordered the immediate relocation of the children of the orphanage within two hours to a more befitting structure, pending the completion of work at the new site.

Speaking to newsmen at the Ken David Orphanage Home, Enugu, where the children are temporally settled, the Secretary of the Nigerian Red Cross in Enugu, Tony Udegbu, said although the past few days were challenging, it was heartwarming that the governor came to their aid immediately he learnt about their plight.

“I must say that we are very grateful to the governor of Enugu State. Honestly speaking, for the past few days, we had been managing. But help came from the governor. In fact, we were surprised when the commissioner came today and told us we would be relocating immediately pending the time the place they gave us would be completed. Honestly, we are very happy,” he said.

On her part, the Enugu State Commissioner for Children, Gender, and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih, said her ministry responded in line with the high value the Mbah Administration placed on children’s welfare.

“If the state could go as far as Anambra State to rescue, accommodate, rehabilitate and award scholarship to an indigent Enugu child, how much more the children and people who are here with us in Enugu? We care for them, and such a government can not fold its arm while her citizens suffer.

“So, we are here today at the Ken David Orphanage Home, and they are partners of the Ministry of Children, Gender, and Social Development. Today, we had to relocate the Red Cross Orphanage Home.

“As we all know, the Enugu State Government is building an ultra-modern bus or transport terminal at Holy Ghost, and the Red Cross Orphanage Home was affected.

“So, the government made available a facility for them to stay for the moment until they get a permanent home. Unfortunately, the government got complaints that the contractor had not made the place as conducive as planned. As a child-friendly government, the governor directed an immediate evacuation of these children to this place. That is why we are here today at Ken David, where they will stay for some time till they finish their permanent place.

“As you can see, Ken David Orphanage is a home away from home, and the Enugu State government is working so hard to make sure that they get a more befitting permanent abode.”

On her part, the Director of King David Orphanage, Agudiegwu Ngozi, said the children were in good hands and would receive the best of care according to the tradition of the orphanage and expectation of the governor.

“We partner with the Enugu State Government through the Ministry of Children and Gender Affairs. Ken David Orphanage Home is a home away from home. Our mission is to take exclusive care of orphans and widows. So, when the commissioner called that the governor gave an order that the children should be relocated here, we accepted them because we know that we are going to take very good care of the children,” she stated.