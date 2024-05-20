Real progress lies in true federalism, good governance, says Prof Natufe

Urges Tinubu, Akpabio, others to save democracy

Restoration of true federalism and good governance are critical if Nigeria is to make reasonable progress in the comity of nations, Prof Igho Natufe, renowned political scientist and President General of Okpe Union has said.

‘’Basically, to restructure a political system is to reform its components and redefine the relationships governing the powers and responsibilities of all levels of government. Especially in a supposedly federal system like Nigeria, such a restructuring is expected to recognize the exclusive jurisdictions of the federating units in critical sectors of industry and the economy as evidenced in the 1963 Constitution.

The resistance to this has been very loud, as the opposition perceives restructuring as a code name for the dissolution of Nigeria. In fact, those arguing for 54 or more states in Nigeria and opposed to restructuring are primarily concerned about forfeiting their fiscal benefits of the current distorted federal system that allows them to collect monthly stipends from Abuja’’.

He was speaking at the 94th anniversary of Okpe Union in Lagos.

Natufe spoke at length about the security of Nigerians and leadership in the country.

‘’Nigeria is currently facing an existential crisis engineered by the failure of its leaders to successfully grapple with the problems of nation-building in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious polity.

Over the past two decades, the federal government has systematically forfeited its responsibility of safeguarding the well-being and security of Nigerians, as Fulani herdsmen, bandits and terrorists have become a parallel government in the country, especially in several communities in the northern states of Nigeria where kidnapping, raping and killing of thousands of persons with some of them be-headed and burnt alive, have become an accepted practice. Several indigenous ethnic nationalities in central Nigeria, especially in Benue and Plateau states, have been forced into internal refugee camps as the invading Fulani herdsmen, bandits and terrorists have seized their farmlands and villages’’

He also spoke about mismanagement, embezzlement of the wealth of the nation and impoverishment of the citizens.

‘’This leadership failure is replicated in all 36 states of the Federation and the 774 local government councils, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The challenges that confront us in Nigeria are located in the gross failure of two mutually reinforcing properties that have conspired to mismanage and embezzle the wealth of the nation, and impoverish the citizens in the process.

These are the elected/appointed political leaders and traditional rulers that constitute the ruling politico-military class. The second category consists of a proportion of the citizenry that is vociferous in its defence of corrupt politico-military leaders at all levels of government. The critique of poor leadership by the conscious citizenry is dismissed as “dissident” and “mischievous” by the politico-military class, a stratagem to silence reason and logic in policy formulation and to impose anti-democratic regime in the polity. The ruling governing parties, at local, state, and federal levels, irrespective of their ideological strips, employ scores of senior special advisers whose primary assignment is to literally expel the bearers of objective criticism from the public space, by tagging them as the “enemies” of the state’’

Pondering over the various problems affecting the country, Natufe accused the politico-military class in power since 1966 of jettisoning the federal principles of the 1963 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in favour of a unitary political system.

‘’Prior to independence in 1960, the demand for state creation for Nigeria’s ethnic minority nationalities was meant to restructure the polity by freeing them from the marginalization which they faced in each of the three regions dominated by the tripodal hegemony. This issue was the key theme at a post-Richards national constitutional conference convened in Ibadan in January 1950 under Governor John MacPherson.

The politico-military class in power since 1966 has jettisoned the federal principles of the 1963 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in favour of a unitary political system, even though they christened the 1999 constitution a federal republican constitution. Ironically, the United Kingdom, a unitary system possesses more federalism compliant institutions than a supposedly Federal Republic of Nigeria. For example, political parties in the United Kingdom are federalism compliant unlike the military imposed command system that defines the form and content of Nigerian political parties. This military imposed command system has permeated all levels of governance including the state and local governments’’.

On the role of democrats in distorting the country’s federal system, Natufe said elected civilian governments (1979-1983; and since 1999) failed to address the issue in a meaningful way to halt the various centrifugal forces in the country.

‘’While it may be fashionable to condemn the military regimes for restructuring Nigeria via their respective state creation exercises between 1967 and 1996, it is most disturbing that the elected civilian governments (1979-1983; and since 1999) have failed to address the issue in a meaningful way to halt the various centrifugal forces in the country. For example, their refusal to restore the 1963 Republican Constitution and jettison the 1999 Constitution, which is essentially a militarized command-system constitution, can only be construed as a rejection of renewed federalism’’.

He criticized the military for Balkanizing the three major ethnic groups into states.



‘The state creation imposed on the country by various military dictatorships (1967, 1976, 1987, 1991, and 1996) merely balkanized the three major ethnic groups into states. Thus, by military fiat, the Hausa/Fulani have 10 states, the Yoruba have 7, and the Igbo have 5. This military fiat must be discarded. If we recognize that all indigenous ethnic nationalities are equal federating units of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, then on what basis was these three ethnic groups Balkanized into several states, respectively, and thereby establishing power disequilibrium in the polity? This creates an undue access to power for these ethnic nationalities in terms of multiple federal ministerial and board appointments to each of them, compared to, for instance, 1 federal ministerial appointment for the entire 40 ethnic nationalities in Plateau State or 1 for the entire 10 ethnic nationalities in Delta State. Is this George Orwell’s Animal Farm hierarchy the basis for Nigeria’s renewed federalism?

As a framework for a restructured federal Nigeria, Natufe insisted on the creation of homogeneous federating states for the 15 most populous ethnic nationalities that have contiguous boundaries, respectively, creation of a maximum of 15 heterogeneous (multi-ethnic) federating states for the other ethnic nationalities and a Charter of Rights and Freedoms protecting minority rights.

‘’If the proposed homogeneous and heterogeneous federating units are rejected in favour of the existing 36 states, then it is recommended that a distinct ethnic nationality occupying a defined contiguous territory, like, in alphabetical order, the Bini, Itsekiri, Nupe, and Okpe, for example, be classified as an autonomous region with due constitutional jurisdictions to exercise concurrent jurisdiction with the state over natural resources in its territory; but shall exercise exclusive jurisdiction over primary and secondary education, culture, language, and traditional institutions.

Natufe justified the 18-regional structure prescribed in the PRONACO People’s Constitution of August 2006, where the Isoko, Okpe, and Urhobo ethnic nationalities are grouped in one region to be known as either ISOKPU or ISOKPEHOBO Region.

‘’Another proposition which appeals to Okpe is the 18-regional structure prescribed in the PRONACO People’s Constitution of August 2006, where the Isoko, Okpe, and Urhobo ethnic nationalities are grouped in one region to be known as either ISOKPU or ISOKPEHOBO Region. Each of the three (3) ethnic nationalities shall be classified as an autonomous area with due constitutional jurisdictions to exercise concurrent jurisdiction with the state over natural resources in its territory; but shall exercise exclusive jurisdiction over primary and secondary education, culture, language, and traditional institutions’’.

He launched a crusade towards changing the revenue allocation formula.

‘’In all of the above proposed frameworks, the revenue allocation formula shall be 50% derivation; 20% Federal Government; and 30% to the Federation Distributable Pool.



Natufe also recommended the Chinese treatment in dealing with convicted corrupt officials in Nigeria as the most effective method of waging the war against corruption.

‘’It must be emphasized that restructuring by itself does not guarantee an end to marginalization in Nigeria. In each local government area and in each state across Nigeria, there are communities marginalized out of the mainstream by leaders and political parties comprised of members of the same ethnic and religious groups, for example, in Delta State and in Okpe Nation. What we have is poor governance across all levels of government, including the traditional system, anchored on massive corruption. Therefore, we recognize that restructuring by itself is never a panacea for good governance, as long as corruption remains the mainstay of Nigerian political culture.

He advised his country men and women to recognize the tenets of federalism as contained in the 1963 Constitution.

‘’If restructuring is to succeed in Nigeria, there must be a universal recognition of the tenets of federalism as contained in the 1963 Constitution. Assuming that we agree on the prerequisites for restructuring, then a key question to be resolved is on the number of states (federating units) in a renewed Nigerian federalism. Given that Nigeria is a collection of indigenous ethnic nationalities, it is the view of the Okpe Union that a restructured Nigerian federalism must reflect this imperative’’