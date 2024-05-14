Real estate firm, Keysight honours pioneer partners, unveils new office in Lagos

Keysight, a prominent real estate and property development company, marked a significant milestone in its journey with the grand opening of its new office building located at No. 3, Emmanuel Onoji Crescent, Dominion Estate, Olokonla, Ajah, Lagos on Friday, May 10th, 2024. The event was a celebration of the company’s remarkable growth and success, and it was also a day to honour the pioneer partners and realtors who played a vital role in the company’s journey.

The event was graced by notable guests, industry leaders, and key figures, including Mr Niyi Adesanya, DTL h.c., PFD, CEO of FifthGear Plus Dr Muibi Kehinde Hammed, CHAIRMAN/CEO of MKH Group, Chief Samuel Erigha Williams, the CEO of 27th Development LLC, and Mr Micheal Oladiti, CEO of Michline Property Solutions and Investment, Mr Adekoya Fatai CEO Auspicious Properties Limited, Mr Agbazilo Akpamu CEO PlusterPride Resources Ltd, Dr. Kenneth Reginald Springpet Homes Ltd among others.

The opening ceremony coincided with the birthday celebration of the company’s Chairman and CEO, Dr Kingsley Osahon Ekanosetale, making the day even more special.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to Keysight’s pioneer realtors, who were recognized for their exceptional contributions to the company’s success. The awards were presented to the realtors to acknowledge their hard work and commitment to the company’s vision. Some of the realtors received plots of land as a token of appreciation, while others were recognized for their dedication and loyalty to the company.

The event took place at the new office building premises, which showcased the exquisite interior decoration finesse. The company’s CEO, Dr Kingsley Osahon Ekanosetale, delivered a captivating speech, sharing his inspiring insights and bold vision for the future. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to making the day a reality, highlighting the company’s values of innovation, collaboration, and excellence that it embodies.

Furthermore, Dr Kingsley acknowledged the recent real estate development policies of the Lagos state government, referencing the Commissioner of Urban and Regional Planning’s statement on the city’s great development potential. He emphasized the company’s commitment to contributing to this growth, offering state-of-the-art workspaces that inspire its collaborators to reach new heights.

The event was a resounding success, with Keysight Property Development Ltd expressing its gratitude to all the guests, partners, and well-wishers who graced the occasion. The company is excited to continue its journey of excellence, innovation, and prosperity in its new office, which will undoubtedly become a hub of creativity and achievement, inspiring all who enter