Rapper Sean Kingston, mother arrested after raid at singer’s Florida mansion

A SWAT team raided the rented Florida mansion of singer Sean Kingston, arresting his mother, Janice Turner on charges of fraud and theft related to the installation of a gigantic TV.

The raid took place on Thursday in a Fort Lauderdale suburb popular with celebrities and professional athletes, including Dwayne Johnson and Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

Turner was detained at the property, while Kingston, 34, was out of town and not present during the raid. Authorities removed items from the mansion, loading them into a van.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the ongoing investigation but declined to provide specific details about the charges against Turner or whether Kingston himself is also being sought.

Local media reported that Kingston, a Jamaican-American performer best known for his 2007 hit single “Beautiful Girls” and collaborations like “Eenie Meenie” with Justin Bieber, was not at the scene during the raid.

Federal court records reveal that Turned pleaded guilty to bank fraud in 2006, for which she served nearly a year and a half in prison after stealing more than $160,000 (£126,088).

In response to the raid, Kingston posted on Instagram, saying, “People love negative energy! I am good, and so is my mother!… My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.” The post was later removed.

Robert Rosenblatt, the lawyer representing Kingston and his mother, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel, “These are fine people, and I’d be surprised if the allegations were true.”

Florida Department of Corrections records indicate that Sean Kingston is currently on a two-year probation for trafficking stolen property, further complicating the situation.

