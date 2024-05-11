Rain of miracles as Apostle Johnson Suleman takes over Kano

It was a rain of miracles in Kano, the type that the state has never witnessed before, as the General Overseer and most senior pastor, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman stormed the second largest city in Nigeria, for a miracle crusade that had thousands in attendance and got many still talking about it till today.

The Kano Pillars Stadium in Kano state which has a capacity of 10,000 people was filled to the brim by those who came to witness and partake in the miracles of Apostle Suleman.

Consequently, the high point of the crusade was seeing the lame walk again; the blind start seeing again; the sick regaining complete healing and barren women becoming fertile again. It was indeed a rain of heavy miracles.

Meanwhile, of particular note is the fact that the last time Kano – a core northern state in Nigeria with a Muslim population of over 80% – witnessed such massive turnout for a Christian event was since the days of Reinhard Bunkee in 1991. However, the second largest city in Nigeria and core Muslim environment not only witnessed a massive turnout of people for a Christian crusade but also saw a rain of miracles as Apostle Suleman, fondly called ‘Papa’, called down heaven to be favourable to the people on earth.

The theme of the crusade was tagged Kano Miracle Crusade 2024. In his ministration in Kano, Apostle Suleman said “I didn’t come to Kano to tell you about God, I came to show you God in his power.” He said the crusade was necessary because many people had lost so many favours and become chained and fruitless. According to him, while some people were born eunuchs, others were made eunuchs by their fellow man. He also said of a third kind of eunuchs whom he said become eunuchs by their own involvement. He said, as eunuchs, most people have become incapable of reproducing everything good.

However, according to the man of God, just like the word of God said in the book of Genesis and by the miracles of the crusade, that the people “have been blessed with fruitfulness and shall cease to be eunuchs.” He also decreed that anything lost shall be restored.

According to him, “…Jesus was speaking and while he was speaking, he was trying to unveil a truth on how some people become eunuchs. A eunuch is one who is incapacitated of reproducing; a eunuch Is one that has incapacity, restricted, retarded and stopped from producing or bringing forth,” he explained.

He said fruitfulness is not only the mere biological reproduction but also the grace of unveiling God’s plans about a person’s life. The apostle said that God, in His holy book, told His children to go and be fruitful, producing their kinds and multiplying to fill the earth.

“When we say in destiny, that a man produces after his kind, if you are by destiny ordained to produce a giant, when you produce the life of a midget, that is not production. If you were ordained by God to be great and all you can reproduce is a small light, that is not destiny fruitfulness.”

He said “the fruitfulness God has ordained is the fruitfulness you produce after the original order of God’s intention…Many are fruitful by reason of what they have put on themselves.”

The highpoint of the crusade was seeing many no-Christians give their lives to Christ while a great number of others received different miracles.

Among those who received miracles were 35 persons who received total restoration in their marriages, financial status and in other areas. Others includes, a man from Niger who had been blind for two years. But at the crusade ground in Kano, he regained his sight.

Similarly, another man from Zanko Dakata, who had been suffering from conjunctivitis for five years and became blind after operation in hospital regained his sight at the crusade.

Also, a corps member who had a bone fracture from an accident got healed and started walking without clutches while another woman who was suffering from stroke or many years got healed. Furthermore, another lady that had been mad for eight years got sane again as the madness disappeared while Apostle Suleman was ministering. Equally, a woman who had issues with conceiving regained her disappearing pregnancy.

Similarly, a lady who had been deaf for about 20 years started hearing again at the crusade ground among many other healing miracles.

Meanwhile, some others received financial assistance that changed their lives like one who got a sum of one million naira among others.

Apostle Suleman has been known for not only growing the spiritual lives of people but also helping to make the world a better place through various philanthropic gestures such as free healthcare for both pregnant women and babies, free weekly feeding for the people, financial assistances to many and changing of lives of multitude from poverty to plenty. Also, recently, at a migrant shelter in a church provided by an evangelical minister, Pastor Victor Barrientos in the Mexico border town of Matamoros, Apostle Suleman not only fed hundreds of migrants himself but also made a donation of 100, 000 pesos. He has given many scholarships to people and liberated thousands from spiritual and physical bondages.

His very efficacious ministration and philanthropism have earned him many accolades and awards both nationally and internationally.