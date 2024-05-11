Queen of Germany, Fera Soltmann becomes Vice-president of MAG

By Benjamin Njoku

Reigning Queen of Germany, Fera Soltmann has been appointed the new Vice-President of Miss Africa Golden International, an inclusive, global pageant organization created to empower young women of African descent regardless of race.

In a statement issued by the President of the organization, Nollywood actress Sapphire Adaobi, Fera was selected following her vast knowledge and robust experience in the pageant business spanning 25 years.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actors who have won the most AMVCA awards

As the vice-president of MAG, the beauty queen would be responsible for carrying out the Miss Africa Golden policy as a foremost Afro Global beauty pageant that promotes “our black originality culture and tourism.”

Fera is known to be a global brand who has worked closely with more than 15 international beauty pageant brands. She’s the CEO of 36° Fashion Week ,a fashion festival in Berlin, Germany. The 7th edition of MAG will be hosted in Nairobi, Kenya later this year.