Putin removes Sergei Shoigu as Russian defence minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin has removed his long-standing ally Sergei Shoigu as defence minister, as the war with Ukraine rages on.

The Kremlin announced the 68-year-old has been in the role since 2012 and is to be appointed secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

Papers published by the upper chamber of the Russian parliament said Shoigu will be replaced by Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

The Kremlin said the defence ministry needed to stay “innovative”.

Russian government papers revealed that Putin wants Shoigu to take over from Nikolai Patrushev on the powerful security council.

Reports, however, disclosed that it is not yet clear what Patrushev’s new post will be.

Shoigu has close links with President Putin, often taking him on fishing trips in his native Siberia.

He was given the defence portfolio despite having no military background, which rankled some of his top brass.

A civil engineer by profession, Shoigu rose to prominence as the head of the emergencies and disaster relief ministry in the 1990s.

He often looked out of his depth as defence minister, especially after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago, BBC Europe analyst Danny Aeberhard said.

Vladimir Putin and Sergei Shoigu used to go fishing together in less troubled times.

In 2023, Shoigu became embroiled in a public feud with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin over Russia’s conduct of the war.

Prigozhin, who led a short-lived mutiny against Moscow, accused Shoigu of being a “dirtbag” and “elderly clown” in audio messages that went viral.

The mercenary chief died in a plane crash while flying from St Petersburg to Moscow in August 2023. The Kremlin denied it was to blame.

Shoigu’s suggested replacement, Belousov, is an economist with little military experience and will come as a surprise to some.

But in the view of other analysts, the move indicates that President Putin is seeking to align the Russian economy more closely with the war effort.

Kremlin press spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the proposed appointment of a civilian showed the role of defence minister called for “innovation”.

He said Russia was becoming more like the Soviet Union in the mid-1980s, when a high proportion of GDP went on military spending.

As a result, it was necessary to make sure that military expenditure was better integrated into Russia’s overall economy, he added.

“The one who is more open to innovations is the one who will be victorious on the battlefield,” he said.

Andrei Belousov is a civilian economist and becomes Russia’s new defence minister.