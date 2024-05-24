Put Edo first before personal interests, Okpebholo admonishes Oba, Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebhool has admonished the Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki and the Oba to put the interest of the state first before any other interests.

He stated the council tussle going on in the Benin traditional council.

Senator Monday Okpebholo, flew into Maryland, USA, for a town hall event at the Best Western Hotel Lanham where he met and interacted with the Edo diaspora community.

During the event, Okpebholo discussed his plans to address key issues in Edo State, such as insecurity, healthcare, infrastructure development, and the creation of a diaspora ministry.

However, the highlight of the event came when Okpebholo was asked about the ongoing crisis within the Benin Traditional Council, involving the Oba and Governor Obaseki. The APC candidate expressed his frustration that the dispute was a distraction from governance and had brought the palace into disrepute.

In a surprising move, Okpebholo blamed both parties for the lingering crisis, calling for unity and reconciliation. He urged the Oba and Governor Obaseki to “sheath their swords and put Edo State above their personal interests and egos.”

This statement, however, did not sit well with some attendees, who considered the senator’s remarks on the Oba to be “reckless” and “insulting.”

One attendee asserted that in Benin culture, it is sacrilegious to directly tell the Oba to prioritize the state’s interests over his own as the Oba was a godking and the personification of the Benin Kingdom. “Can a god quarrel with a man?”, he asked.

Despite the mixed reactions, Okpebholo’s call for unity and reconciliation was met with applause from some in the audience, who expressed a desire to see an end to the ongoing crisis.

The event was attended by prominent figures from the Nigerian diaspora community, including Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, Dr. Legend Asuelime, Mr. Osazee Imasogie, Mr. AbdulRahman Abubakar, and Hon. EJ Agbonayinma.