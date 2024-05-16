Pulmonary hypertension, cause of sudden death – Cardiologist

A Consultant Cardiologist, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Prof. Emmanuel Ejim, has described Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension as the cause of sudden death in the environment.

Ejim revealed this during the 204th Inaugural Lecture of the UNN held at the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus, on Thursday.

Delivering the lecture entitled “The Other High BP Which Looks Like Heart Failure But Also Cause Death,” the don defined Pulmonary hypertension as the high blood pressure in the lung.

According to him, it is present when pulmonary artery pressure in lungs measure by the right heart catheterization is greater than 20 Millimeters of Mercury (mmHg) at rest.

He explained that normal pulmonary artery pressure was in the range of 13/6mmHg to 26/16mmHg.

Ejim, who is a Professor of Medicine, regretted that pulmonary arterial hypertension were often not remembered, recognized nor discussed but remained cause of sudden death in the society.

“Almost every four out of 10 adult Nigerians are hypertensive which does not cause them fever, vomiting, loss of appetite and headache in most individuals.

“Attention are only given to systemic hypertension, noting that other types were rarely mentioned and did not seem to matter but also killed like systemic hypertension.

“Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension is potentially life-threatening condition and associated with high morbidity and mortality.

“It occurs when blood vessels in the lung become thickened, narrowed, blocked or destroyed and become harder for blood to flow through the lungs.

“Its symptoms include shortness of breath while exercising and resting, chess pressure or pain, dizziness or fainting spells, fast pulse or pounding heartbeat, fatigue, swelling in ankles, legs and abdomen as well as noisy breathing,” he said.

Ejim however, said that the medications used in the treatment of chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension had been on the increase with only few available in Nigeria because it cost a lot to investigate and test for such hypertension.

Appreciating Ejim , the Deputy Vice Chancellor, UNEC, Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, described the lecture as ‘fantastic’ as it had exposed the root causes of heart attacks.

The highlight of the event were the presentation of awards and certificate of the 204th inaugural lecture to Prof. Ejim by the university.