PTML Terminals upgrade Lagos schools with N300million CSR projects

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to have a robust collaborative partnership with its host communities, the management of the Port and Terminal Mutil-Purpose Terminals Limited, PTML has upgraded the Amuwo Odofin Junior and Senior High Schools in the Amuwo Odofin –Mile 2 area of Lagos costing a whooping N300milion.

Speaking with newsmen at the pre-hand over and commissioning ceremony in Lagos, Managing Director of PTML Terminals, Mr. Asconio Russo said that both the Grimaldi Shipping group and the PTML Terminals are committed to long term investment in Nigeria adding that group has been in Nigeria for over 50years.

He said that PTML is a green development built from the scratch to finish noting that it has the largest off-dock terminal in Nigeria.

According to Russo, the terminal had to extend its operations to the Mile 2 area and the schools around the Mile-2 are neighbours and have been supportive of PTML.

He said: “Since we started operating in Mile-2, they have always been supportive and even before now, we have always sponsored the schools inter-House sports competition.

“Since 2020, our support for schools grew, as our Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR and also to show the Government of Lagos our seriousness and our appreciation for giving us the confidence to this facility.

“Most importantly, we believe strongly in education and desire a conducive environment for work and that is why the Grimaldi group supported the PTML Terminal in providing the assistance and support to the schools.

“We have done a number of projects and some the things we have since 2020 include 700 meters long interlock access road, within the Mile-2 school complex, constructed a world class drainage system to take care of the flooding situations whenever it rains.

“We have renewed most of the block of classrooms, we have donated computers, printers and accessories, last year, we donated over 1,000 desks and chairs and furnish the staff rooms at the Amuwo Odofin Junior High School and other schools within the Mile-2 complex.

“We have also installed a new 50KVA transformer that supply power to Amuwo Odiofin Senior and Junior schools, constructed a standard water bole hole and installed a water treatment plant and for over five years, we have been sponsoring the schools inter-house sports competitions and in the last three years, we have been sponsoring the World Teachers Day celebrations organized by the Nigerian Union of Teachers.

“We believe in long term partnership with the authorities, we strongly believe in supporting our neighbours in creating a conducive environment and also directly give out contribution to the education of these children who could possibly come and join our organization.”