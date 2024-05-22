PTDF shortlists 5,000 for 2024 OSS interviews

PTDF

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, has disclosed that it shortlisted 5,000 applicants from across the country for interviews into its 2024 Overseas Scholarship Scheme, OSS.

The fund said the 5,000 were drawn from over 20,000 applications received from Nigerians for the programme, with about 3,000 shortlisted for interviews in the M.Sc category and 2,000 applicants in the doctorate category.

Speaking to journalists at the PTDF headquarters in Abuja yesterday, Bolanle Agboola, PTDF Head Overseas Scholarship Scheme, explained that the interviews would be carried out simultaneously across six centres in the six geo-political zones in the country.

Agboola disclosed that the centres include the University of Port Harcourt, University of Ibadan, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus, College of Petroleum and Energy Studies Kaduna, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University and PTDF headquarters.

She explained that PTDF’s target “is to select the best for the overseas scholarship. The PTDF is charged with the responsibility of building capacities and capabilities for the oil and gas industry.

“The purpose of this is the indigenization of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. So the target is to provide the opportunity for Nigerians to acquire the knowledge, skills and competencies that are needed for the oil and gas industry”.